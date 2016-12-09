Isle of Man is facing an obesity epidemic, MHK warns

The island is facing an obesity epidemic.

That’s the warning of the House of Keys Speaker and Rushen MHK Juan Watterson who will urge Tynwald next week to support the principle of introducing a sugar tax.

According to the last Manx lifestyle survey, there are an estimated 15,500 obese adults in the island and 1,100 who are morbidly obese.

Mr Watterson told iomtoday: ‘Our nation is facing an obesity epidemic. We are not alone, the whole of the Western world is facing a similar challenge as unhealthy foods have become the simple, quick and cheap option.

‘We should be worried as a society that the most unhealthy option is the most convenient. On average obese people in the UK take four extra sick days per year, so the effects are short-term as well as long-term. In 2012, one in five reception age children was either overweight or obese. This is not setting our children up for success in later life.’

The Speaker said education and promotion have been around for a generation or more, but the problem is getting worse not better.

He said: ‘There are lots of contributory factors, but research shows that sugary drinks is one of the most significant causes. There are others too, Hungary’s system taxes products high in sugar, fat and salt. There, consumption has fallen by 20 per cent.

‘Sugar, alcohol, and tobacco are not essentials of life. All are avoidable, all of them are bad for you, all of them are capable of abuse and all have negative societal consequences that outweigh the benefits. The alternative to sugary drink is practically free - water.

‘A sugar tax is neither simple nor popular. However, if we don’t think big - and think differently - we will never see the big changes needed in our culture and buying decisions which we will rue in our old age.’

Mr Watterson pointed out that taxes on alcohol have brought alcohol abuse and crime down while taxes on tobacco have improved cancer rates.

He said: ‘Both of these worked by challenging people’s need for them, increasing the cost and reducing demand. There is no reason that the same benefits would not accrue from a sugar tax. People would think before they buy, buy less and contribute to the cost of treatment of related illness as well as better education.’

But he accepted there is no perfect system and proposals in the UK proposals have their strengths and weaknesses. ‘We must be wary of the unintended consequences of just moving onto artificial sweeteners which have different problems,’ he added.