Isle of Man mum to appear on Xmas Excess TV show tonight

A mother-of-three who spent around £1,500 on Christmas presents for her children last year will feature in a TV documentary tonight (Thursday).

Emma Tapping, aged 36, hit the headlines in 2015 after photos of the pile of presents under her tree went viral.

Emma Tapping

Now this year Emma says that she has spent even more – splashing out £2,000 on 350 gifts.

Her story has again spread around the world, featuring in UK national newspapers The Sun and The Telegraph as well as a number of websites in the USA and Australia.

And tonight the family will feature in Channel 5 documentary ‘Xmas Excess – Parents Splash the Cash’, which will be screened at 8pm and will reveal how this year’s total has risen from 87 to 96 presents for each child, plus gifts for her partner,James.

Last year’s photo of her tree being obscured by a mountain of presents was shared more than 30,000 times on social media website Instagram.

Following this, Emma then appeared on ITV’s ‘This Morning’, defending the amount she spent on her three children, who were aged 16 months to 14-years-old.

Emma, from the Eairy, told ITV: ‘The way I see it is you can buy your kids two presents or 200 presents – but it’s the way you bring them up.

‘My kids know the difference between right and wrong, they appreciate everything they get, and they don’t get spoiled throughout the year.’

She has been criticised for the level of spending involved, with people accusing her of spoiling the children and labelling her materialistic, but she tells the Telegraph: ‘They get the necessities – we don’t go on holidays abroad or big shopping sprees.’