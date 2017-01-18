Isle of Man Newspapers wins Freedom of Information appeal over Snaefell tram crash

Isle of Man Newspapers has won its appeal over a decision to refuse our Freedom of Information request for the accident investigation report into the runaway tram crash.

The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture claimed that ‘significant harm would be caused to the reputation’ of the Health and Safety at Work Inspectorate if the full report were to be released.

It did provide a summary which reveals shortcomings in the recording of inspections and maintenance of the parking brake on the vintage Snaefell Mountain Railway trams – and failures in the way changes to railway infrastructure were managed.

But we requested a review of the decision not to release the report.

And the review has found in our favour, concluding that an exemption was wrongly applied and too much weight had been given to concerns about setting a precedent and hindering future health and safety investigations. Although no full report into the March 2016 accident was ever produced, we have been supplied with the letter sent by health and safety director Bernard Warden to public transport director Ian Longworth updating him on the accident investigation together with an improvement notice.

It shows for the first time that the mechanism of one of the parking brakes showed signs of wear or damage and the one from the other end of the tram was fractured - although it has not been established whether that happened before or during the crash.

The driver had applied the brake but left the tram unattended. Changes to the track at the Summit could have contributed to the incident as the tram was parked on a steeper downhill slope.

The DEFA’s original response to our FoI request stated that disclosure was restricted by law. But the review concluded the reasons given were misguided and there was no valid absolute exemption under the FoI act.

It said the decision not to prosecute and the negligible risk of any civil proceedings weighed in favour of release.

And it said each and every FoI request should be dealt with on its individual merits.

The review said: ‘In the initial response there appears to be a degree of concern that in releasing the information requested a precedent would have been set; and that other reports might then need to be released if requested.’

It said there is an overriding principle that, unless there are good reasons otherwise, information should be released. There was nothing in Mr Warden’s letter that could undermine the confidence of responsible bodies or the general public in future investigations, or would cause open communication to be compromised, it found.

The letter was not fundamentally unfair on the Department of Infrastructure, and it did not identify witnesses and their evidence to the investigation.

‘On balance there is no meaningful public interest argument against disclosure. In fact what may well have happened is that the department has allowed its concerns about precedent and what, in other cases, it might need to release, to influence its judgement in these particular circumstances,’ the review said.

And it concluded: ‘Although this review has substituted a different decision it should not be viewed as unduly critical of that original decision. The reality is that what is being released as a result of the review is, in terms of content, little removed from the summary report included [with] the original response – a report which was actually produced in an attempt to be helpful.’

It said the Health and Safety at Work Inspectorate was ‘absolutely right’ to want to protect the reputation of the confidential nature of its investigations.

‘This was an understandable motivation for the original decision but, in applying it, the decision was probably weighted in favour of avoiding setting a precedent,’ it said.