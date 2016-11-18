Isle of Man Photographic Society column: A talk about the Farne Islands and Bamburgh Castle

At its latest meeting the society was treated to a talk by Bob Servante on the Farne Islands and Bamburgh Castle.

Bob and Mike, another member of the society, visited the Northumberland coast earlier this year to see the nesting sea birds.

Although the weather was too rough on the Saturday they made the most of it by spending the rest of the day wandering around the harbour at Seahouses before heading up to Bamburgh Castle.

The castle is an impressive site with its great fortifications and the great hall with its high wooden ceiling

Bob even managed to get a photograph of a blue tit coming out of the castle wall.

Thankfully the weather calmed on Sunday and they made the rough crossings to the Inner Farne Island and it was worth the wait.

They were surrounded by hundreds of seabirds flying around them as they travelled over, such as geese, shags, cormorants, guillemots and gulls.

Once they landed they were ‘welcomed’ by hundreds of artic terns diving bombing them, protecting their chicks.

Luckily the rest of the wildlife was more welcoming.

Although they only had an hour to explore the small island they managed to see most of it and visit not only the wonderful wildlife but also some of the historic building that still remain, such as the lighthouse and St Cuthbert’s Church.

They were witness to thousands of puffins, watching them bring in sand eels for their hungry chicks hidden in their burrows. In addition to these charismatic birds, various other sea birds were seen including shags, guillemots, cormorants, razorbills and several species of gulls many of which also nest on the island.

The Farne Islands also support a notable colony of around 6000 grey seals and many were seen hauled out on the rocks around the coastline.

The second half of the evening was a showing of the L&CPU Portfolio.

This contained around 60 photographs taken by other photography clubs in the north of England.

he portfolio contained both colour and black and white images, providing a great visual experience for our members.

There was a vast variety in the subjects photographed from nature to people to landscapes. It certainly gave out members something to aspire to for future competitions.

The overall winning photograph was of a surfer riding a large wave.

A wonderful image and a worthy winner.

If you would like to visit the club and get a feel for what we do and who we are anyone is most welcome to join us. For more information please check out our website www.iomps.com

Lara Howe