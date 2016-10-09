Isle of Man Photographic Society column: First meeting of the new season

Following a busy summer of outings which included visits to an aircraft hanger, Lorne House, Jurby race days and the Calf Sound, Wednesday, September 28, was the first meeting of the 2016/17 season of the Isle of Man Photographic Society.

The evening was an informal meeting and included a slideshow of the previous year’s digital annual entries.

Visitors were also able to pay their annual membership and view examples of ‘print panel’ submissions – a competition which is held in December.

The club meets every Wednesday at Thie Ellyn with a 7.30pm start time, guests are welcome and there is a £1 entry fee for non-members. This year’s schedule runs until 26th April and features a variety of open and themed competitions, critique sessions, guest speakers and presentations.

This season’s themed competitions are: ‘Old & New’, ‘Song, Book or Film Title’, ‘Man & Machine’ and ‘Something Manx’.

Competitions are judged by a selection of well-known photographers who provide extensive feedback on the images submitted.

Guest speakers this season include Phil Kneen on November 20 and Dr Jeremy Paul on February 8.

We are always looking for new speakers so if you are a local photographer who may wish to present to the group please do get in touch via our facebook page: www.facebook.com/IOMPS.

The clubs full programme can be viewed on our website: www.iomps.com.

The next meeting will be on Wednesday, October 12, and will feature the judging of the season’s first open print competition.

Hazel Walsh