Isle of Man Photographic Society column: Members discuss wildlife photos

Last week the Isle of Man Photographic Society held a critique session at Thie Ellyn, off Withington Road, Douglas.

This was a departure from the format of our normal Wednesday meetings, when there is usually a competition or a presentation.

This time members had been invited to bring in any wildlife photographs - or anything else - that they would like the members to comment on.

Many of the pictures brought in had previously been criticised by various judges, and the photographers wanted a second opinion from the membership.

Any member was allowed to comment on the pictures, but two informal judges (our thanks to Beryl and Jeremy) were appointed to lead the discussion, which they did very effectively.

The first half of the evening was devoted to a viewing of prints. Unsurprisingly the members disagreed among themselves on how each image could have been improved, but there were a few exceptional works that everybody admired.

A number of excellent macro photographs of insects were presented and for these shots pin sharp focusing had been a challenge.

This led on to a detailed discussion about macro photography and the technique for using a flash for a macro shot.

Most members had never tried this.

The most frequent comments from the audience were about cropping - they felt that most of the images presented could have been improved if part of the picture had been been cut off.

Some prints were criticised for being poorly mounted and others were criticised for being too dark, but under better lighting they might have appeared better.

The second part of the evening’s entertainment involved a slideshow of digital images.

As in the first part of the evening, most of the images had wildlife as their subject.

This time comments were often about how Photoshop could have been used to improve the image.

Many images were criticised for distractions which the photographer might not have noticed – either in the background or foreground – or elements at the edges which caught the eye.

The slideshow ended with a couple of spectacular photographs of fireworks at this year’s TT.

True, the images were not perfect, but they made a tremendous impact on the audience.

Our president Tony Curtis brought the critique session to a close and summed up the evening.

Although the number attending was less than usual, it was felt that the evening had been a great success, as everyone had felt able to make a contribution.

Chris Blyth