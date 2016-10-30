Isle of Man Photographic Society column: Thirty-four entries in three classes for digital open competition

On Wednesday evening, October 19, the Isle of Man Photographic Society held an open digital competition at Thie Ellyn, off Withington Road, Douglas.

Our president, Tony Curtis, introduced Ray Kelly as our judge for the projected digital images

There were 34 entries in the three classes.

Before judging any pictures Ray remarked that there were no bad images in tonight’s competition.

He also commented that an extraordinarily high proportion of the images entered were natural history photographs - about half of them had birds, animals or insects as their subject.

Results for the standard class:

3rd: ‘Look No Hands’, a monochrome image of a surfer balancing on a surf board by Tim Norton.

2nd: ‘Flying towards the Sunset’ by Kevan Osborn. A distant bird flying into the sunset with Bradda Head in the background.

1st: ‘Cormorant, Douglas Harbour’ by Michael Howland, a very sharp and nicely posed cormorant on an orange buoy. Ray commented that the photo would have been better if the buoy had been a different colour, but there was nothing the photographer could do about that!

Results for the intermediate class:

3rd: ‘Angel Wings’ by Sue Leeming. A beautiful sharp action shot of a gull in flight.

2nd: ‘Quarry Falls, Laxey’ by Barry Murphy. A very attractive long exposure shot of this small waterfall, including a rainbow.

1st: ‘The Puffin’ also by Barry Murphy, a pin sharp photograph of a puffin in profile, with lovely colours.

Results for the advanced class:

3rd: ‘Horse Play Time’ by Chris Nicholls.

A dynamic and colourful action shot of the white horses in the Carmargue. Ray commented that the picture could have been improved if more of the water in the foreground could be included to show fully the reflection of the horses.

2nd: ‘Flying Puffin’ by Sue Blythe. A good image of a puffin carrying fish flying directly towards the photographer.

Unfortunately the weather had been cloudy, so the colours in this picture were quite dull.

1st: ‘Chukka Chase’ by Bob Servante. A beautifully timed action shot taken at a polo match in the Isle of Man this year.

The horses were pin sharp, and remarkably the shot was timed so that all eight hooves were off the ground!

The best photograph of the evening was judged to be ‘The Puffin’ by Barry Murphy.

Unfortunately none of the three excellent photographs of puffins shown was taken in or around the Isle of Man.

Richard Shafto