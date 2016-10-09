Isle of Man Post Office auction rare TT coin for charity

Online bidding has begun for a giant rare edition of the TT 50p coin.

The Post Office has put the giant foam replica of the first coin from the TT Legends series on eBay raising money for motorcycle charities.

John McGuinness with the giant foam TT coin

It has also been signed by TT champion John McGuinness and 69 other people connected to motorcycle racing, such as Pierfrancesco ‘Frankie’ Chili and even the Purple Helmets.

The bidding started on Saturday and runs until next Monday.

All proceeds go to Isle of Man TT Marshals’ Association and the TT Riders’ Association, who both play a vital role in the organisation of the annual road race.

ebay.co.uk/isleofmanstampsandcoins