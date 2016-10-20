Isle of Man proerty sales: October 20, 2016

Warren John Hancox and Rosemarie Hancox, both of Athol House, Athol Street, Port St Mary, bought Brackenback, Bradda West, Port Erin, for £408,000.

It was bought from Diana Mary Brewis, by executors, Hilary Elizabeth Peterson, of Cronk Beg, Ballagawne Road, Colby, as executor, and Patrick Collett, of Cooinagort, Droghadfayle Park, Port Erin.

Other recent transactions lodged at the General Registry in Douglas are as follows:

Claudette Mildred Cubbon, of Macclesfield, as treasurer, sold Perk Cottage, Knock Froy Lane, Santon, for £385,000, to David Salkeld. of 6 Slieau Ree, Main Road, Union Mills.

Neil Patrick Herbert and Alison Herbert sold 29 Meadow Crescent, for £260,000, to Andrew Isaac and Clara Louise Whiteway, both of 37 Cooil Drive, Douglas.

Jane Lesley Corlett, of Ballacross Farm, Poortown Road, Peel, sold 30 Thorny Road, Douglas, for £257,000, to Andrew David Bridson and Danielle Marie Bridson, both of 22 Church Avenue, Onchan.

William Walter Cowley sold Thie Gennal, 21 Mountain View, Peel, for £190,000, to Charles Barry Horne and Diane Elizabeth Horne, both of 12 Mountain View, Peel.

Michael Dawson and Agnes Margaret Kimberley Dawson sold The Glencoe Summerville, 6-8 Empress Drive, Douglas, for £150,000, to Agnes Margaret Kimberley Dawson and Christopher John Dawson, of 23 Marathon Road, Douglas.

Ballamona Association for Mental Health, whose registered office is situated at 34a Alberta Drive, Onchan, sold 6 Harris Terrace, Douglas, for £145,000, to John Mark Phillips Molony, of London.

Christopher Keith Spittall, of Injebreck House, West Baldwin, Braddan, sold land abutting Trollaby Lane, Braddan, for £80,000, to Harry Theodore Whittaker, and Kathleen Sandra Whittaker, both of The Groves, Trollaby Lane, Braddan.

Brian Thomas Kenneth Tomlinson and Sandra Elizabeth Ann Tomlinson, of Riverside, Gardeners Lane, Ramsey, sold a plot of land at Glen Duff, Lezayre, for £5,000, to Robert Charles Phillips, of Sycamore House, Glen Duff, Lezayre.

The Treasury, whose registered office is Government Office, Buck’s Road, Douglas, sold a plot of land to the rear of 2 Cronk-y-Berry, Douglas, for £2,300, to Orbital Properties Limited, whose registered office is situated at 32 Majestic Drive, Onchan.

-------------------------

We publish details of all house sales unless we receive a written request from the police or probation services.