Isle of Man property sales: December 1, 2016

Bedell Trustees Limited, whose registered office is situated at PO Box 75, 26 New Street, St Helier, Jersey, bought Pargys, 3 Arbory Road, Castletown, for £1,175,000. It was bought from Garrett Graham Cowley.

Other recent transactions recorded at the General Registry in Douglas are as follows:

Nina Alice Boni, by executrix, and Nicola Damment, of Salisbury, as executrix, sold Marbeg, Old Castletown Road, Port Soderick, for £501,000, to Garry James Rawlins, of 11 Slieau Ree, Union Mills.

Marion Shirley Reid sold 42 Howe Road, Onchan, for £352,500, to Charles Robert Edwards, of St James Wealth Management, Singapore.

Paul William Howard and Julia Irene Howard, both of Brownswood, Ashley Road, Onchan, sold 44 Maple Avenue, Onchan, for £339,950, to Christopher John Bowman and Karen Michelle Powell, both of 16 Bemahague Avenue, Onchan.

John Robert Evans and Nancy Jean Evans, both of Sea Crest Lodge, Clayhead, Lonan, sold 25 St Runius Way, Glen Vine, for £335,000, to Kristina Jane MacLaren and Craig Thomas MacLaren, of 6 Ashen Bank, Tromode Woods, Douglas,

Manoj Bhagubhai Patel and Daxa Manoj Patel, both of Seahorse, 10 Perwick Road, Port St Mary, sold 1 Ravens Wharf, Battery Pier Approach, South Quay, Douglas, for £325,000, to Boal and Co. (Pensions) Limited, whose registered office is situated at Marquis House, Isle of Man Business Park, Douglas.

Daniel Edward Clague and Deborah Mary Clague, of 7 Terence Avenue, Douglas, sold 61 Ard Reayrt, Laxey, for £287,500, to Charlotte Amy Clarke and Adam Francis Hardman, of 41 Auldyn Walk, Ramsey.

David William Dawson, by trustees, Margaret Caroline Maritz, of 6 Sunnydale Avenue, Port Erin, as trustee, and Robert Matthew Dawson, of Brighton, as trustee, sold Brooklands, Athol Park, Port Erin, for £250,000 to Caroline Victoria Wilmot and Paul David Geddes, both of The Farmhouse, Ballafurt, Santon.

Wayne Thomas Gladwin, of York, and Avril Gladwin, sold 16 Harcroft Meadow, Douglas for £250,000, to Nina Claire Harker and Alan William Dunn, of 23 Oakhill Close, Douglas.

Praxis Care, whose registered office is situate in Belfast, sold The Quest, 12 Christian Road, Douglas, for £220,000, to Andrew Pegge, as trustee, Boal and Co (Pensions) Limited, as trustee, and The Pegge SIPP Pension Scheme, of Marquis House, Isle of Man Business Park, Cooil Road, Braddan, by trustees.

Ian Greig Davison, of The Eaves, Derby Road, Peel, sold 1 Douglas Street, Peel, for £207,349, to Aaron Greig Davison and Kimberley Davison,

Mary James, by executors, Rosemary Anne Comish, as executor, and Raymond Stuart Comish, as executor, both of 8 Pinehurst Close, Saddlestone, sold 34 Ballakermeen Drive, Douglas, for £196,000, to Alex Birch and Jessica Faye Tarpey, both of 47 Millenium Court, Douglas.

William Thompson Murphy and Gillian May Murphy, of Lanarkshire, sold 49 Hildesley Road, Douglas, for £195,000, to Craig James Glover and Tia Jane Glover, both of 131 King Edward Road, Onchan.

Mark Douglas Quilliam, of Australia, sold 33 Hailwood Avenue, Governors Hill, Douglas, for £176,000, to Celebrations Limited, whose registered office is situate at Rockwood, Ramsey Road, Laxey.

Alan William Kelly, of 47 Ballacriy Park, Colby, and Kevin John Kelly, of 51 Slieu Whallian Park, St John’s sold 14 Meadow Court, Ballasalla, for £160,000, to Neil Young and Gillian Young, of Sea View, Harbour Road, Santon.

Katherine Myra Creer, of Keristal, Mount Rule, Braddan, sold Rockville Field numbered 324348, High Road, Crosby, for £75,000, to Lorna Christine Tongue, of Rockville, off Main Road, Crosby, Christine Barbara Dutnall, of Ballahennie House, Orrisdale, Kirk Michael, John McCrohon Wolstenholme Rimmer and Paul Adrian Seaward.

