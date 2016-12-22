Isle of Man property sales: December 22, 2016

Property transactions recorded at the General Registry:

Michael Owen and Julie Ann Owen, both of 58 King Orry Road, Glen Vine, bought Vaaish Mooar Farm bungalow, Staarvey Road, German, for £390,000,

It was bought from Jacqueline Mason.

Other recent transactions lodged at the General Registry in Douglas are as follows:

Landfall Limited, whose registered office is situated at 8 St George’s Street, Douglas, sold 13 Circular Road, Douglas, for £375,000, to Ross John Parmenter, of Essex, Mark Anthony James Burton, of Epping, and Kyle Adam Daly, of Essex.

Annika Birgitta Taylor, of 4 Riverside, Ramsey, sold Wendover, 13 St Ninians Road, Douglas, for £325,000, to Colin David Piercey, of 15 Oxford Street, Douglas.

Ronald Turner Bowles, of 18 St George’s Street, Douglas, by receiver, and Martine Fleming, as receiver sold 6 Fairway Drive, Ramsey, for £267,500, to Stephanie Sara Bee, and Darren Marsh, both of 10 Albert Street, Douglas.

Keith Andrew Uren, of 12 Manor Lane, Douglas, sold 70 Port e Chee Avenue, Douglas, for £259,950, to Christopher Kyle Wasley and Lauren Aimee Simpson, both of 31 Devonshire Road, Douglas.

Emmett John McQuillan and Jacqueline Ann McQuillan sold 6 Ballanawin, Strang, for £204,950, to Glenn Catlin and Sandra Jane Catlin, of Knotty Ash, Strang Road, Union Mills.

Robert Antony Eugeuisz Jelski, of Masonic Buildings, Water Street, Ramsey, as trustee, and Doreen Mary Ashton, by trustee, sold 16 Mountain View, Ballaugh, for £195,000, to Andrew Ian Dunn and Julie Elizabeth Dunn, of 17 Church Street, Peel.

Gordon John Leece as coroner of the sheading of Glenfaba and Michael, 13 Douglas Street, Peel, and Graham Robert Albert Johnson, by coroner, sold 85 Circular Road, Douglas, for £180,000, to Charlotte Marie Pearce and David Thomas Pearce, of 115 King Edward Road, Onchan.

Stuart Duncan Marshall, of Sheffield, and Trevor Ian Marshall, of South Africa, sold two parcels of land at Ballacurphey, Arbory, for £180,000, to David Murray Bridson and Lorraine Joy Bridson, both of Rocksholme, Bradda East, Port Erin.

We publish details of all house sales unless we receive a written request from the police or probation services.