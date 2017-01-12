Isle of Man property sales: January 12, 2016

Swagelok Limited, whose registered office is situate at Tromode, bought a plot of land abutting Ballafletcher Road, Braddan, for £800,000.

It was bought from the Department of Economic Development, whose registered office is situated at St George’s Court, Upper Church Street, Douglas.

Other recent transactions lodged at the General Registry in Douglas are as follows:

Christopher Neil Ingram and Lorna Mary Clark sold 10 Bayr Grianagh, Castletown, for £250,000, to Graeme Anthony Brown and Lynsey Brown, both of 58 Malew Street, Castletown.

Mavis Rosemary Owtram sold Old Mission Hall, Main Road, Foxdale, for £215,000, to Kurt West Dimelow and Anne Sherise Ross, both of 17 Magher Drine, Ballawattleworth, Peel.

Geoffrey Ian Farrant and Catriona Mary Farrant, of Thie Bane Moaney, Quill Close, Laxey, sold 16 Honeysuckle Lane, Abbeyfields, Douglas, for £193,500, to Curt James Kinrade and Victoria Anne Dyson, of Flat 2, Glencrutchery House, Hillberry Green, Douglas.

Nicolle Clare Plumley, of 32 Market Street, Peel, as administratrix, and John Bruce Cowley, as administrator, sold Laharna, Peveril Road, Peel, for £180,000, to Nigel Richard Rawlinson and Christina Lillian Rawlinson, both of Ashcroft, Tynwald Road, Peel.

Jim Adamson, by trustee, and Jason Brian Trentham Stanley, as trustee and Jenifer Mary Stanley, of 2 Sydney Mount, Douglas, as trustee, sold 6 Bayr Cam, Douglas, for £160,000, to Chichester Martin Rupert Crookshank, of 10 Millenium Court, Douglas.

Philip Henry Kermeen sold 21 Balleigh Mews, Ramsey, for £153,000, to Walter Mills, of 52 Greenlands Avenue, Ramsey.

Robert Charles Phillips and Rosa Maria Phillips, of Sycamore House, Glen Duff, sold a plot of land at Glen Duff, Lezayre, for £150,000, to Christopher Edward Bell, of Corneil House, Sunnymeade, Quines Hill, Port Soderick.

Aileen Singer, of Aberdeen, sold 20 Ballalaughton, Manor Hill, Braddan, for £137,500, to Evelyn Corrin, of 48 Howe Road, Onchan.

Juliet Anne Inskip, John Geoffrey Inskip and Sarah Mildred Gibbs, of Bury St Edmonds, as trustees of the Inskip-Leather family settlement discretionary trust, sold plot of land, Ballachurrie, Old School Road, Rushen, for £57,500, to Ernest Pearson and Barbara June Pearson, of Shalmane, Old School Road, Rushen.

We publish details of all house sales unless we receive a written request from the police or probation services.