Isle of Man property sales: January 19, 2017

Frank Daniel Hawkins, of 5 Vicarage Park, Douglas, bought The New House, Shore Road, Port St Mary, for £600,000.

It was bought from Central Pacific Services Limited, whose registered office is situate at The Old Sail Loft and Smithy, Shore Road Underway, Port St Mary.

Other recent transactions lodged at the General Registry in Douglas are as follows:

John Anthony Bates sold 61 Farmhill Meadows, Douglas, for £300,000, to New Road Properties Limited, whose registered office is situate at 85 King Edward Road, Onchan.

Alexandra Frances Tawney, of Croym Dty Chione, The Howe, Port St Mary, sold Lhie Ny Greiney, Darragh Road, Port Erin, for £299,950, to Laurence David Skelly and Jacqueline Anne Skelly, both of Glenlea House, Truggan Road, Rushen.

Richard James Mould-Talavera and Charlotte Elizabeth Talavera sold Thie Aash, 19 Brunswick Road, Douglas, for £285,000, to Lindsey Kennedy Reid, of 12 Rochester Court, Loch Promenade, Douglas.

Robert Gary Wright and Julie Ann Wright, of The Rheast, Ballamodha Straight, Ballasalla, sold Kentraugh, Main Road, Foxdale, for £225,000, to Luke Richard James Simpson and Kirstin Buchanan, of 48 Derwent Drive, Onchan.

Colin William Finney, of 6 Reayrt Chean, Castletown, sold 2 Coastguard Cottages, 21 Douglas Street, Castletown, for £210,000, to Karen Elizabeth Crouchman and Nicholas Hector Crouchman, of 21 Douglas Street, Castletown.

Wheatfield Investments Limited sold land, part of Kiondroughad, Orrisdale, for £140,000, to Kristopher Robert Killip and Emma Lynn O’Shiel, both of 20 The Meadows, Michael.

Anthony William Smith, of 9 Mountain View, Peel, sold 5 Hillside Terrace, Glen Maye, for £133,000, to Paul Craig Middleton and Gemma Louise Middleton, of 4 Close Corlett, Peel.

Simon Rory Doyle Pickard, of Surrey, and Gregory John Ashworth Pickard, of Sussex, and Dominic Colin Enright Pickard, of Ballamenagh Farm, Handleys Corner, Michael. sold a parcel of land, part of the Derbyhaven Estate, for £100,000, to Korngold Limited, whose registered office is situate at Level 6, 10a Prospect Hill, Douglas.

Juan Henry Qualtrough, of The Towers Annexe, Fort Anne Road, Douglas, sold Seaward, Fistard Road, Port St Mary, for £70,000, to Kimberley Rachel Agnes Qualtrough.

We publish details of all house sales unless we receive a written request from the police or probation services.