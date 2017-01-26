Isle of Man property sales: January 26, 2017

Ballakilley Homes Limited, whose registered office is situate at Dandara Group Head Office, Isle of Man Business Park, Cooil Road, Braddan, bought four parcels of land at Ballakilley, Rushen, for £2,859,864.

It was bought from the Elizabeth Clucas Charitable Trust, by trustees, and Mark Stephen Humphrey, as trustee, and Rebecca Charlotte Kelly, as trustee, both care of 33 Athol Street, Douglas.

Other recent transaction lodged at the General Registry in Douglas recently are as follows:

Anna Grace Ahearne, of 11 Lakeside Road, Governors Hill, Douglas, sold Conister, 9 Glencrutchery Road, Douglas, for £450,000, to Jaems Hanna Thompson, of 3 Queens Mansions, Queen’s Promenade, Douglas.

Russel Arthur Bevan and Joanne Preston sold 36 St Catherine’s Drive, Douglas, for £245,000 to Martin John Alman and Samantha Marie Alman, both of 5 Stonecrop Grove, Douglas.

SJR Properties Limited, whose registered office is situated at PO Box 95, 2a Lord Street, Douglas, sold a plot of land at Crossack Road, Ballasalla, for £225,000, to Stephen Phillip Riding and Karen Anne Riding, of Greywinds, Mount Gawn Road, Port St Mary

Mary Lovett, of Glen Acre, Ballagarey Road, Glen Vine, sold 35 Ashbourne Avenue, Douglas, for £204,000, to Guy Benjamin Pescodd, of 56 St Catherine’s Drive, Douglas.

Stephen Raymond Ball sold Hill View, Crescent Road, Ramsey, for £200,000, to John Patrick Lund and Samantha Rose Lund, both of 33 Beaumont Road, Ramsey, and John Lund, of Rotherham.

Charles William Rothwell and Marjorie Edna Rothwell sold 33 Douglas Street, Peel, for £190,000, to Rosemary Anne Clarke, of 36 Market Street, Peel.

Department of Infrastructure, whose registered office is situate at the Sea Terminal, Douglas, sold 4 King William’s Way, Castletown, for £150,000, to Anthony Andrew Griffith and Amy Valerie Griffith, of 10 Berrywoods Avenue, Douglas.

Howard John Mayo, of 129 Royal Avenue, Onchan, sold 8 Thorny Road, Douglas, for £150,000, to Miriam Barbara Gandari of Flat 2, 4 Kingswood Grove, Douglas.

Department of Infrastructure, whose registered office is situated at the Sea Terminal, Douglas, sold parcels of land, part of Hills Meadow, Peel Road, Douglas, for £10,000, to Shiremoore Limited, whose registered office is situated at Print House, Peel Road, Douglas.

We publish details of all house sales unless we receive a written request from the police or probation services.