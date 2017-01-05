Isle of Man property sales: January 5, 2017

Victoria Edwards, of Thackeray House, Andreas Road, Ramsey, bought 2 Derby Square, Douglas, for £1,900,000.

It was bought from Hartford Homes, whose registered office is situate at 2 Middle River, Douglas.

Other recent transactions lodged at the General Registry in Douglas are as follows:

Trevor McCullough and Helen Julie Simpson, both of Old Ballacorris, Mullinaragher, Santon, sold Field House, Sir George’s Bridge, Onchan, for £900,000, to Martin Voster, care of MMDGPHC, The Promenade, Laxey.

Paul Vernon Cain and Judith Cain, sold Croit e Crye,Ballaugh, The Curraghs, for £625,000 to Stephen Roger Alden Baggs and Rosemary Baggs, both of Cronk Breck Cottage, Station Road, Ballaugh.

Peter Thomas Whipp, of Cumbria, sold 7 Athol Street, Douglas, for £530,000, to Devonhirst Athol Street Limited, whose registered office is situate at Bridge House, Bridge Street, Castletown.

John Francis Astin sold 13 Highfield Crescent, Onchan, for £351,000, to Apostolos Arkoudogiannis and Galateia Maria Manthou, of 10 Sandringham Drive, Onchan.

Gerald Peter Hughes, of Ballnahowe, Carrick Park, Sulby, and Janet Elizabeth Hughes sold 1 and 2 Parsonage Road, Ramsey, for £330,000, to Robert Antony Eugeuisz Jelski, of Masonic Buildings, Water Street, Ramsey, as trustee, John Richmond, of Orrysville, Coburg Road, Ramsey, as trustee, Anthony Gordon Kennish, of Latimers, Grove Mount, Ramsey, as trustee, and Jane Quayle, by trustees.

Michael Anthony Ashley Osborne and Hazel Elizabeth Osborne, both of Silverburn Farm, Ballamodha Straight, Ballasalla, sold The Warehouse, The Parade, Castletown, for £310,000, to Irena Willems, of Ingleside, Hawarden Avenue, Douglas.

Jennifer Margaret Cutillo, of 81 Port-e-Chee Avenue, Douglas, sold 12 Copse Hill, Saddlestone Valley, Douglas, for £280,000, to Thomas Martyn Edward Riley, and Emma Louanne Snell.

PJohn Michael Skelding, of 4 Lucerne Court, Victoria Road, Douglas, sold 2 Poplar Close, Birch Hill Park, Onchan, for £272,600, to Andrew Harvey Graham.

Robert Antony Eugeuisz Jelski, of Masonic Buildings, Water Street, Ramsey, as executor, and Mary Teresa Cecilia Farr by executor, sold 11 Thornhill Park, Ramsey, for £265,000, to Gerald Peter Hughes, of Balnahowe, Carrick Park, Sulby, and Janet Elizabeth Hughes.

Edwin James Clarke and Juile Elizabeth Clarke, sold 30 Buttermere Drive, Onchan, for £245,000, to Ciaran Anthony McNulty, of 7 Woodbourne Square, Douglas, and Michelle Suzanne Carey, of 7 Edremony Estate, Port Erin.

Bruce Jonathan McGregor and Deborah Ruth McGregor sold Glengyle, Bradda West Road, Port Erin, for £245,000, to George Douglas Quilliam and Anna-Maria Louise Quilliam, both of 15 Rhenwyllin Close Port St Mary.

Allan Norman Singleton and Alexandra Singleton sold 5 Ballakermeen Avenue, Douglas, for £227,500, to Raymond Philip Myles and Christina Helene Kemp, of both of 36 Upper Dukes Road.

Colin Dennis Mackie and Victoria Mackie sold 60 Cooil Drive, Braddan, for £225,000, to George Liam Crowe and Jasmine Louise Qualtrough, both of Riverside Cottage, Glen Roy, Laxey.

Stephen Jackson and Nicola Patricia Jackson sold 26 Ashbourne Avenue, Douglas, for £210,000, to Andrew Robert James Barclay and Kelly Anne Creamer, of 13 Annacur Lane, Douglas.

Doreen Bateman by trustees, Elizabeth Ann Parkes, of Myrtle Chambers, 8-9 Myrtle Street, Douglas, as trustee, Geoffrey Bateman, of 5 Queens Terrace, Douglas, as trustee, sold 14 Inner Circle, Douglas, for £202,000, to Daniel Eric Wilson and Jody Lee April Wilson, both of 27 Berrywoods Avenue, Governors Hill, Douglas.

We publish details of all house sales unless we receive a written request from the police or probation services.