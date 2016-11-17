Isle of Man property sales, November 17, 2016

Callum O’Shea and Mary Sarah Patricia O’Shea, both of Longfield, Old Castletown Road, Port Soderick, bought Kitterland, 1 Ellenbrook Avenue, Kewaigue, for £450,000.

It was bought from John Malcolm Mudge and Jayne Maria Evett.

Other recent transactions lodged at the General Registry in Douglas are as follows:

Christina Anne Barry Norbert, of London, sold 17 Cherry Walk, Hightonwood Hill, Douglas, for £307,000, to Graham Leslie Taubman and Kristen Zoe Edwards, both of 9 Brunswick Road, Douglas.

Vera Farnen, of 15 Kerroo Glass, Ramsey, sold Hilbre, 19 Barrule Park, Ramsey, for £295,000, to Duncan Stuart McLeod, of 9 Faaie ny Cabbal, Michael, and Karen Mary McLeod.

Lawrence Hanlin and Ailsa Gillian Hanlin, sold 19 Queen Margaret Road, Glen Vine, for £357,000, to Peter Dennis Skelton and Bernadette Margaret Mary Skelton. of 11 The Abbeywoods, Douglas.

Valerie Joan Clague, of 31 Ian Cannell Court, Glencrutchery Road, Douglas, sold Hibernia, 14 Somerset Road, Douglas, for £205,000, to Anthony Roosenbroek and Rachel Anna Roosenbroek, of Bryan House, Back Marina Road, Douglas.

David Richard Partington sold 13 Westminster Drive, Douglas, for £137,000, to David Richard Partington and Romana Partington.

Peter Roy Kelly, of Marjon, 52 Alberta Drive, Onchan, as trustee, William Harley Shimmin, of Woodlands, 4 Forest Close, Eyreton Lea, Crosby, as trustee, Caroline Edith McDonald, of Harold Cottage, Strang, Braddan, as trustee, Sandra Margaret Kermode, of 14 Westbourne Close, Ramsey, as trustee, Margaret Jane Miles, of 20 King Edward Park, Onchan, as trustee, James Maurice Kite, of Lea House, Solomons Corner, Ballamodha, Malew, as trustee, and Cunningham House Trust, by trustees, sold 60 and 62 Murrays Road, Douglas, for £185,000, to Colin James Pazera and Agnes Brenda Pazera, both of 14 Lucerne Court, Douglas.

Jason Mark Fleming, of 5 Bridson House, Bridson Street, Port Erin, and Ingrid Simone Fleming sold 46 Ballahane Close, Port Erin, for £128,737.66, to Ingrid Simone Fleming and Noel James McConville, of 46 Ballahane Close, Port Erin.

David O’Sullivan and Barbara Ann Sullivan, of Grove House, Grove Mount, Ramsey, sold land part of Ballaseyre, Andreas, for £35,500, to Michael Frederick Price and Rosemary Anne Price, of Lough View Cottage, Ballaseyre, Andreas.

