Isle of Man property sales: November 24, 2016

Elizabeth Rebecca Cooke bought Mountain View Farm, Stoney Mountain Road, East Foxdale, for £480,000.

It was bought from Mary Irene Meades Paton, by executors, Kevin Edward O’Riordan, advocate, of 2 Sydney Mount, Douglas, as executor, Geoffrey Ian Rimmer, of Sonnish Ny Marrey, 55 Queen Street, Castletown, as executor, and Rupert Keith Dale Meades, of Preston, as executor.

Other recent transactions lodged at the General Registry in Douglas are as follows:

Hilary Clucas sold Thalloo Vell, Rheast Lane, Peel, for £407,500, to Nicholas Trevor Edwin Leece and Jennifer Louise Leece, both of Close Skeig, Ballastrooan, Colby.

Roy Jackson and John Dennis Leese, of Surrey, sold 9 Homefield Park, Ballasalla, for £390,000, to Kerri Davey and Sean Peter Francis Davey, both of Mona Cottage, Main Road, Ballasalla.

Ultimate Properties Limited, whose registered office is situated at Canberra House, 3-13 Princes Street, Douglas, sold 26 Christian Road, Douglas, for £360,000, to Charles Hurst Estates Limited, Middle Cronk Bane, Cronk-y-Voddy.

Lawrence Hamlin and Ailsa Gillian Hamlin, sold 19 Queen Margaret Road, Glen Vine, for £357,000, to Peter Dennis Skelton and Bernadette Margaret Mary Skelton, of 11 The Abbeywoods, Douglas.

Apostolos Arkoudogiannis and Galateia Maria Manthou sold 10 Sandringham Drive, Onchan, for £272,000, to Hilary Lorna Dugdale, of Hill Top House, 167 Royal Avenue, Onchan.

Steven Long and Beverly Louise Howe sold 7 Glen Park Drive, Douglas, for £235,000, to Nigel John Elgie Sinclair and Jacqueline Ann Sinclair, both of 7 Kensington Road, Douglas.

Simon David Williams, of 7 Close Chiarn, Peel, sold Ballacorris, Ballaferson Road, Port Erin, for £220,000, to John Patrick O’Sullivan and Jade Louise Williams, both of Nekia, Bay View Road, Port Erin.

Karen Michelle Powell sold 16 Bermahague Avenue, Onchan, for £172,000, to Paul William Howard and Julie Irene Howard, both of Brownswood, Ashley Road, Onchan.

Hilda Anne Cubbon, of 41 Reayrt y Chrink, Castletown, sold 3 Red Gap, Castletown, to June Victoria Ainscough, of Suffolk, for £133,000,

Eva Teresa Cowin, by trustee, and Christine Margaret Breadner, of Maynrys, 4 Ballakermeen Avenue, Douglas, as trustee, sold 5 Hatfield Grove, Douglas, for £105,000, to Daniel John Corrin, of 5 Grosvenor Road, Douglas.

