Isle of Man property sales: November 3, 2016

Martin John Spencer Fuchs, of 5 Imperial Heights, The Promenade, Port Erin, bought Ballaquane Farm, Dalby, for £1,100,000.

It was bought from Valerie Judith Galpin.

Other recent transactions lodged at the General Registry in Douglas are as follows:

Andrew Curphey, of The Old Vicarage, Baldhoon Road, Laxey, sold 22 and 23 North Quay, Douglas, for £500,000, to Kelman Limited, whose registered office is situate at 8 St George’s Street, Douglas.

John Andrew Munro and Anne Theresa Munro sold 14 Erin Way, Port Erin, for £355,000, to Jennifer Elizabeth Cain, of Mar Rhenny, Ballastrooan, Colby.

Elsie May Lowney, by personal representatives, Keith Herbert Lowney, as personal representative, and Victoria Denise Lowney, as personal representative, sold 27 Westbourne Drive, Douglas, to Mark Henry O’Grady and Laura Ann O’Grady, both of 2 Sycamore Grove, Pulrose, for £200,000.

Mavis Auretta Matthewman, by trustee, Elizabeth Ann Parkes, advocate, of Myrtle Chambers, 8-9 Myrtle Street, Douglas, as trustee, and Ruth Karen Warrilow, sold Tamalforn, 12 Ballagarey Road, Glen Vine, for £186,666, to David Crellin Warrilow and Ruth Karen Warrilow.

Shirleyann Blackburn and Nicholas Blackburn, of 48 Friary Park, Ballabeg, sold 5 Nursery Avenue, Onchan, for £181,000, to Emma Jayne Linley, of 20 Fairfield Avenue, Onchan.

Alan Geoffrey Clague sold 3 Second Avenue, Onchan for £156,000, to Yan Loi Wong and Sze Fung Wong, of 5 West View, Peel.

Charles Brian Mallon sold 76 Allan Street, Douglas, for £140,000 to Christopher Ashley Andrew Mallon, of 9 Willowbrook Gardens, Vicarage Road, Douglas.

Tracey Ann Wiltcher, of Grangee, Ballmanaugh Road, Sulby, sold land abutting Narradale Road, Lezayre, for £130,000, to Anthony William Cashen, of Cheu Yn Chrink, Port Lewaigue Close, Port Lewaigue, Maughold.

Department of Infrastructure, whose registered office is situated at the Sea Terminal, Douglas, sold the former coastguard station, Approach Road, Douglas, for £95,000, to Janet Smith, of Staffordshire.

Jean Lois Kermeen, of Corony Farm, Corony Hill, Maughold, sold land abutting Ballaragh Road, Lonan, for £85,000, to Christopher Kneale, of Ballachristory Farm, Jurby.

Daniel Patrick Kelly sold a garage near Westminster Drive, Douglas, for £12,500, to Iain Kendal Coward and Jayne Nicola Utting, both of Newcastle Upon Tyne.

