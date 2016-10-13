Isle of Man property sales, October 13, 2016

Mark John Taylor and Rebecca Louise Taylor, both of ‘Rosien’, Bay View Road, Port Erin, bought Mar Rhenny, Ballastrooan, Colby, for £475,000.

It was bought from Jennifer Elizabeth Cain.

Other recent transactions lodged at the General Registry in Douglas are as follows:

Claudette Mildred Cubbon, of Macclesfield, as treasurer, sold Perk Cottage, Knock Froy Lane, Santon, for £385,000, to David Salkeld of 6 Slieau Ree, Main Road, Union Mills.

Michael Christopher Donnelly, and Carol Elizabeth Donnelly, of West Sussex, sold Ferncroft, 8 Vicarage Park, Braddan, for £370,000 to Christopher Jonathan Blake and Nicola Blake, both of 11 Kerrocoar Drive, Onchan.

Ronald Andrew Kelly and Karen Louise Kelly sold 2 Larch Hill, Hightonwood Hill, Douglas, for £276,000, to Gary Patrick William Hunter and Carly Louise Hunter, both of Apartment 1, Clybane Manor, Farmhill, Douglas.

Enid Beatrice Openshaw, as executor, Peter George Whitehead, of London, as executor, Pamela Catherine Hartley Beldan, of 11 Larivane Close, Andreas, as executor, Ian Charles Corbridge, of Chancery House, 22 Finch Road, Douglas, as executor, sold Applegarth, 12 Larivane Close, Andreas, for £260,000, to Nigel Geoffrey Sharp and Natasha Anne Sharp, of West Road, Regaby, Andreas.

Yvonne Symm, of Northumberland, sold 57 Campion Way, Abbeyfields, Douglas, for £245,000, to George Edric Costain and Gillian Ester Costain, both of Ballaughton Manor Hill, Saddlestone, Douglas.

Philip Martin Speedie, of Ballacroak, St Marks, sold a parcel of land, part of Mullinaragher Road, Santon, for £60,000, to Trevor McCulloch and Suzanne McCulloch, both of Old Ballacorris House, Mullinaragher Road, St Marks.

Priscilla Margaret Holmes, of Wallasey, Merseyside, sold two parcels of land, part of Ballacomish, for £30,000, to Michael James Ingram, of 4 The Quay, Castletown.

Anna Marie O’Kelly, of 34 Lhon Dhoo Close, Onchan, sold Garage 39, off Bemahague Avenue, Onchan, for £13,000, to Nigel Frank Fairclough, of 34 Royal Park, Ramsey.

Norman Morrey, of The Bungalow, Braust Road, Andreas, sold a plot of land, part of Ballaghaue, Andreas, for £3,500, to Joseph Daniel Wood and Jennifer Kayleigh Grose, both of Ballameesh, Andreas Road, Andreas.

