Isle of Man property sales: October 27, 2016

Westmoreland Properties Limited, whose registered office is situate at Atholl House, 29-31 Hope Street, Douglas, bought Diamond House, Demesne Road, Douglas, for £850,000.

It was bought from D & J Properties Limited, whose registered office is situate at Sunnybank, Stoney Mountain Road, East Foxdale.

Other recent transactions lodged at the General Registry in Douglas are as follows:

F & G Limited, whose registered office is situate at Matrix House, Balthane Industrial Park, Ballasalla, sold Matrix House, Unit 3, Parkway, Balthane Industrial Estate, Ballasalla, for £450,000, to Hasselt Limited, whose registered office is situate at 29-31 Hope Street, Douglas.

David Kevin Porter and Susan Mary Porter sold 47 Ard Reayrt, Ramsey Road, Laxey, for £404,000, to Nathan James Newton Bradley and Rachel Anne Bradley, of 43 Westbourne Drive, Douglas.

Karla Jane Mayor, of Geneva, Switzerland, sold Fasteeagh Foyr, Douglas Road, Peel, for £315,000, to Department of Infrastructure, whose registered office is situate at the Sea Terminal, Douglas.

Elizabeth Jane Annett sold 1 Ashberry Avenue, Saddlestone, Douglas, for £315,000, to Joan Butler, of 7 Hailwood Avenue, Governor’s Hill, Douglas.

Elizabeth Sinclair-Clacher, of Flat 4, Erinville, The Promenade, Port Erin, sold 4 Milner Park, Port Erin, to Harriet Victoria Phillips and Ryan Downey, for £267,000, both of Imperial Court, Victoria Road, Douglas.

Lee Craig Hunter and Carol Ann Hunter, sold 19 St Catherine’s Drive, Douglas, for £240,000, to Alexander Gale and Sarah Elizabeth Galef, both of 23 Sycamore Grove, Douglas.

Viking Containers Limited, whose registered office is situate at European House, Peel Road, Douglas, sold Warehouse/Store, Lake Road, Douglas, for £217,500, to Kirondolam 3 Limited, whose registered office is situate at European House, Peel Road, Douglas.

Kathleen Elizabeth Willoughby, of 4 Marine Gardens, Ramsey, sold 9 All Saints Park, Lonan, for £188,000, to Glynis McHale, of 15a Berrywoods Grove, Governor’s Hill, Douglas.

Christina Caroline Warrilow, of 10 Harcroft Meadow, Douglas, sold 9 Doves Croft, Abbeyfields, Douglas, for £182,000, to Joanna Maria Hills, of 7 Hillberry Meadows, Douglas.

