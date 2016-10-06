Isle of Man property sales: October 4, 2016

Rosemary Jane Corlett, of 31 Queen’s Drive, Peel, bought 2 Mourne View, Peel, for £530,000.

It was bought from Geoffrey Wall, by trustee, Michael Kuhlmann Wall, of Solihull, West Midlands, as trustee, and Christine Kuhlmann Sharp, of Derbyshire, as trustee.

Other recent transactions lodged at the General Registry in Douglas are as follows:

KC Foods Limited, whose registered office is situated at 6 and 7 Hills Meadow, Douglas, sold a warehouse at Hills Meadow, Peel Road, Douglas, for £490,000, to P & V Properties Limited, whose registered office is situate at Burleigh Manor, Peel Road, Douglas.

Neil Barry Maddrell and Anne Spencer Maddrell sold 9 Turnberry Avenue, Howstrake Heights, for £415,000, to Ciaran Colm Doherty and Helen Black, both of 19 Church Avenue, Onchan.

Michael Beever and Wendy Beever, of Leeds, and Mount Murray Homes Limited, whose registered office is situate at PO Box 171, Nunnery Mills, Old Castletown Road, Douglas, sold a plot of land, part of Murrays Lakes Estate, Mount Murray, for £357,500, to Giovanni Domenico Tebala, of 122 Fairways, Mount Murray, Santon.

Tony Glassey and Joanne Glassey sold 3 Gorse Croft, Abbeyfields, Onchan, for £312,000, to Colin Dennis Mackie and Victoria Mackie, both of 60 Cooil Drive, Onchan.

Daniel Patrick Kelly sold 5 Westminster Terrace, Douglas, for £300,000, to Iain Kendal Coward and Jayne Nicola Utting, both of Newcastle Upon Tyne.

Samuel Andrew Williams and Sarah Jane Williams sold 38 Ballabrooie Way, Douglas, for £263,000, to Mark Norman Teare and Alexis Claire Teare, of 14 Ballabrooie Way, Douglas.

Kirby Estates Limited, whose registered office is situate at Atholl House, 29-31 Hope Street, Douglas, sold 39 Sprucewood View, Foxdale, for £197,000, to Porscha Michelle Smith, 8 Birch Hill Avenue, Onchan.

Sharon Roberts, of Braeside, Glen Chass, Port St Mary, sold 22 Lakeside Road, Governor’s Hill, Douglas, for £175,000, to Barry Keith Lawson, of 4 Spring Gardens, Douglas.

Denia Investments Limited, whose registered office is situate at 50 Summerhill Road, Onchan, sold Elmtree Workshop, Onchan, for £130,000, to Quay Properties Plc, whose registered office is situate at Quay Chambers, South Quay, Douglas.

John Frederick Eastham, by personal representive, Clare Saxon, of 37 Selbourne Drive, Douglas, as personal representative, sold Greystones, Main Road, Colby, for £115,000, to David Graham Quillin and Judith Challenor, of Cragside, Bradda, Port Erin.

Andrew Harvey Graham, of Poplar Close, Birch Hill, Onchan, and Suzanne Elizabeth Graham, sold Windrush, Hillberry Road, Onchan, for £112,500, to Suzanne Elizabeth Graham.

Christopher Peter Roger Walker, and Pauline Ann Walker, of Flat B, Block 32, Marashen Crescent, Port Erin, sold Moorlands, Four Road, Port St Mary, for £85,000, to Robert David Ryan, of Ballagale House, Surby Mill Road, Port Erin.

Pitdale Limited, whose registered office is situate at 5 Athol Street, Douglas, sold a parcel of land, part of the estate of Mullinaragher, Santon, for £76,000, to Elliott Investments Limited, whose registered office is situate at 16 Stanley Mews, Douglas.

Norman Charles Hathersich, by executor, David Lancelot Moore, of The Raggat, Patrick Road, Patrick, as executor, and David Anderson Moore, of Ballamoar, Patrick, as executor, sold a plot of land abutting on Clenagh Road, Sulby, for £50,000, to Barbara Sheila Waggett, of Newholme, Clenagh Road, Sulby.

John Harris, of Tan-y-Bryn, Ballavolley, Ballaugh, sold Kerromooar Methodist Chapel, for £25,000, to Ian William Wood, of Glion Kerromooar, Lezayre.

Daniel Patrick Kelly sold a garage near Westminster Drive, Douglas, for £12,500, to Iain Kendal Coward and Jayne Nicola Utting, both of Newcastle Upon Tyne.

