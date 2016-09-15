Isle of Man property sales: September 15, 2016

Rosemary Jane Corlett, of 31 Queens Drive, Peel, bought 2 Mourne View, Peel, for £530,000.

It was bought from Geoffrey Wall, by trustee, Michael Kuhlmann Wall, of Solihull, West Midlands, as trustee, and Christine Kuhlmann Sharp, of Derbyshire, as trustee.

Other recent transactions lodged at the General Registry in Douglas are as follows:

David Andrew Mackay and Kerry-Lynne Mackey sold 5 Pinehurst Glen, Douglas, for £465,000, to Peter Ian Downing and Sarah Louise Creer, both of 6 Bluebell Close, Saddlestone.

Timothy Allan Mann sold The Priory, Abbots Way, Ballasalla, for £420,000, to David Ian Souter and Angela Jean Souter, of Dubai, UAE.

Pamela Katherine Hall sold Pentwyn, Mill Road, Surby, Rushen, for £364,000, to S & S Motors Limited, whose registered office is situated at Alexander Road, Castletown.

George William Tiney, Chelmsford, Essex, sold Monks Bridge Cottage, Abbey Road Lane, Ballasalla, for £349,950, to Jane Marie Birchall, 31 Edremony Estate, Port Erin.

James David Mullineaux, of Hillcroft, Somerset Road, Douglas, sold Cleveland Lodge, 1 Albany Road, Douglas, for £335,000, to John William Blackshaw, of Woodvale, Glen Wyllin, Michael.

William Walter Adams and Anthea Mary Adams, sold Ballacraig Croft, Ballaugh Curraghs, Ballaugh, for £325,000, to Jason Mark Carter and Frank Russell Carter, of Regaby Mooar, Regaby West Road, Andreas.

Phyllis Waugh, of Apartment 6, Empress Apartments, Central Promenade, Douglas, sold 1 Harcroft Road, Braddan, for £309,100, to Samuel Andrew Williams and Sarah Jane Williams, both of 38 Ballabrooie Way, Douglas.

Stephen Gordon Berry and Janet Berry sold 12 Erin Lane, Port Erin, for £299,500, to Aidan William Mallinson, of 42 Erin Crescent, Port Erin, and Amanda Mallinson.

Darren Robinson and Lynn Catherine Robinson, sold Mount View, Four Roads, Port St Mary, for £293,000, to Paul Skelly and Louise Skelly, both of 35 Maghergarran, Port Erin.

Alexandra Joan Kennedy sold 26 Alberta Drive, Onchan, for £250,000, to Julia Susan Davies, 17 Royal Buildings, Main Road, Onchan.

Margaret Jean Nowak, as trustee, and Dorothy Hazel Sim, by trustee, sold Ailsa Craig, 13 Cooil Breryk, Grove Mount, Ramsey, for £235,500, to Carolyn Carey and Hugues Marie Paul Auclerc, both of Balmoral, Queens Promenade, Ramsey.

Claire Taylor sold 54 Farmhill Meadows, Douglas, for £225,000, to Timothy James Martin, and Zoe Lynne Henderson, both of 67 Nursery Avenue, Onchan.

Michael Dominic Ventre and Nicola Higgins, sold 17 Lancaster Rod, Douglas, for £221,000, to Jamie Lewis and Charlotte Jane Vale, of Flat 4, 25 Demesne Road, Douglas.

Carole McLear sold 32 Derby Road, Peel, for £218,000, to Kee Song Chang and Li Quen Chang, both of 2 Atholl Place, Peel.

Ronald Richard Kaighin, by trustee, and Steven Michael Boles, of 49 Willaston Crescent, Douglas, as trustee, sold 10 Auckland Grove, Douglas, for £217,500, to Christopher Edward Corrin Taggart and Janet Elizabeth Bell, of 4 Laureston Terrace, Douglas.

Elizabeth Campbell Sayle by trustee, Irene Jeanetta Cassidy, of 10 Close Cowley, Douglas, as trustee, sold 23 Ashbourne Avenue, Douglas, for £204,000, to Emma Lauren Betteridge, of 7 Manor View, Douglas.

A transaction was published in last week’s Isle of Man Examiner, relating to the sale of Ballawhite and Newlands House, Baldrine, by Robert Michael White and Anne Jeanette White to Lisa Nicola White, of Ballawhite, Baldrine, for £212,500. We have been asked to point out that no such transaction has taken place, and are happy to set the record straight.

-------------------------

We publish details of all house sales unless we receive a written request from the police or probation services.