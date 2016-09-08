Isle of Man property sales: September 8, 2016

The Mayor Aldermen and Burgesses of the Borough of Douglas, and Douglas Corporation, of Town Hall, Ridgeway Street, Douglas, bought 13 Church Street, Douglas, for £495,000..

It was bought from Hartford Homes Pension Scheme, by trustees, Alan Stuart Greenhalgh, as trustee, and Tynwald Pensions Limited, as trustee.

Other recent transactions lodged at the General Registry in Douglas are as follows:

Christopher Brookes and Sally Ann Brookes sold Orchard House, Cronk Liauyr, Tromode. sold Orchard House, Cronk Liauyr, Tromode, for £410,000, to Benjamin John Williams and Wendy Emma Williams, of 2 Westmount, Douglas.

John Paul Bromley and Honor Rosina Bromley sold 5 Kirby Hill, Saddlestone Valley, Braddan, for £381,000 to Stephen Jackson and Nicola Patricia Jackson, of 26 Ashbourne Avenue, Saddlestone, Douglas.

Robert Matthew Flynn and Samantha Louise Flynn, sold 4 Ballamillaghyn, Mount Rule, Braddan, for £325,000, to Lisa Astin, of 13 Highfield Crescent, Birch Hill, Onchan.

Alan Roy Loader and Deborah Ann Loader sold Nane, 1 Elm Bank, Ballagarey Road, Glen Vine, for £305,000, to Georgina Sarah Connolly, of 32 Ballakermeen Drive, Douglas.

Nigel Derek Thomas and Elizabeth Thomas sold Calcaria House, 7 Stanley View, Ballaquayle Road, Douglas, for £278,000 to Robert Francis Arthurs and Chiva Arthurs, both of Flat 1, 10 Empire Terrace, Douglas.

Hilary Lorna Dugdale sold Hill Top House, 167 Royal Avenue, Onchan, for £253,000, to Christopher James Richard Franks, of Liverpool.

Jacqueline Rock, of 7 Hildesley Road, Douglas, sold 7 Park Avenue, Onchan, for £242,500, to Lee Graham Ramsden and Rowana Fay Kelly, both of 8 Marion Road, Onchan.

Elliot James Millar and Debra Margaret Millar sold 16 Cronk Avenue, Onchan, for £235,000, to Andrew Thomas Robert Kneale, of 10 North View, Peel, and Helen Jane Thomas, of 69 Sunningdale Drive, Onchan.

Robert Michael White and Anne Jeanette White, both of Newlands House, Baldrine, sold Ballawhite and Newlands House, Baldrine, for £212,500 to Lisa Nicola White, of Ballawhite, Baldrine. Sandra Cubbon, by trustee, and Nicola Jane Merritt, as trustee, sold 18 Meadow Court, Ballasalla, for £200,000 to Carole Winifred Edgecox, of 23 Cedar Walk, Tromode, Douglas.

Paul Alexander Corns sold 25 Murrays Lake Drive for £190,000 to Judith Gilmour and Richard Gilmour, of Lhon Vane Close, Onchan.

Debra Moore sold 12 Bridge Street, Peel, for £183,000 to Christopher Gilbert Fordham and Pamela Fordham, of Hong Kong.

Dilys Edna Gilbert, of 8 Imman Stronnag, Reayrt ny Cronk, Peel, sold 27 Creggans Avenue, Glenfaba Park, Peel, for £180,000, to Gavin Dillon and Sophia Anna Dillon.

Rowena Fay Kelly sold Fairhaven, 8 Marion Road, Onchan, for £175,000, to Laurence Cresswell Jones and Hilary Jane Jones, of Bebington, Wirral.

Neil Richard Starkey, of Australia, and Carol Murray Starkey, sold 10 Prince’s Street, Douglas, for £162,500, to Richard Aron Atherton and Sharon Lisa Atherton, both of Ashley House, Ashley Road, Onchan.

Mary Angela Trainor sold 29 Woodbourne Road, Douglas, for £140,000, to Carol Rosemary Joan Howard, of Kings Guest House, Queens Promenade, Douglas.

