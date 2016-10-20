Isle of Man pupil to teacher ratio compares well

Pupil to teacher ratios (PTRs) in the island’s primary and secondary schools compare favourably with maintained schools in England.

That’s according to education chiefs, who have released figures to iomtoday showing the number of teachers increased by 6.5 in September compared with the start of the 2015 academic year.

In September, the PTR in primary schools was 21: 1, a slight fall from 21.2:1 in September 2015. The number of teachers increased from 301.6 to 304.1 while the number of pupils rose by eight to 6,390.

At secondary level, the PTR has fallen from 14.4: 1 to 14.1: 1. The number of teachers has increased from 369.2 to 373.2 while the number of students has fallen from 5,315 to 5,246.

A DEC spokesman said: ‘Pupil numbers at primary level have remained fairly static and slight variations from year to year are a result of different age/class breakdowns in schools. The latest PTR for England is 21:1 (Nov 15).

‘There has been a decrease in the number of pupils per teacher at secondary due to a slight reduction in pupil numbers and an increase in teacher numbers from last year to this year. The latest PTR for maintained schools in England is 15.8:1.’

The spokesman added: ‘Despite tightening budgets, DEC has managed to protect and even enhance frontline services in primary and secondary phases of education.

‘This has resulted in the island comparing favourably to England in terms of pupil to teacher ratios.’

National Union of Teachers island branch secretary Jessica Egelnick said the union supports the DEC’s position that funding for education is in a better state in the island than it is in many jurisdictions in England and Wales.

‘The DEC, teachers, parents, and pupils will be aware that, in practical application, most classes comprise more than the average number of pupils,’ she said. ‘However, this is due to factors such as low PTRs in special needs units, the maintenance of valued subjects that attract a less-than-average enrolment, and the continued operation of small rural schools that form the core and focal point of their communities.’

She added: ‘We continue to work with the DEC and other education unions to develop policies and pursue initiatives which address concerns teachers have in trying to provide quality education and growth experiences to young people.’

In June, MHK Bill Malarkey, a political member of the DEC, told the House of Keys the island does not have a statutory limit on class sizes.

For planning purposes and the allocation of staff, the DEC regards a mainstream class size of 27 pupils as acceptable. But he said class sizes may rise to, or be in excess of, 30 when space and other factors allow.