Isle of Man’s hospital consultants paid more than counterparts in England

Hospital consultants in the island are paid significantly more than their counterparts in England.

Tynwald petitioner James Corlett requested details of consultants’ pay from the Department of Health and Social Care.

In his reply, chief executive Malcolm Couch revealed that the top end of the 20 spine-point pay scale is £131,875, significantly higher than the top of the English eight-point pay scale for consultants, which is £102,465.

An access to information request by the Examiner revealed in 2014 that of the three government employees paid between £225K and £250K in 2013-14 all were hospital consultants, as were six of the 11 high earners paid between £200K and £225.

Dr Couch told Mr Corlett that while the island did not introduce clinical excellence awards which can add as much £76,554 to the top earning consultants’ pay in England, Noble’s medics can earn significant extra income.

They can earn extra pay from taking on additional duties such as becoming a clinical director or serving as a chairman on a medical committee.

The standard contractual pay scale is based on 10 programmed activities but the current body of consultants have extra PAs ranging up to 6.5.

A further salary enhancement can be an on-call allowance, calculated as either 5 or 8 per cent of salary.

The majority of consultants receive an on-call allowance.

Finally, it is possible for doctors, including consultants, to cover (in their own time) for the absences of their colleagues.

Such internal locum work is paid at the rate of £85 per hour at consultant grade.

Dr Couch said: ‘The components can lead to significant aggregate incomes. There are certainly debates which we need to have in our community about the earnings of public servants, including doctors.

‘However, at the same time I think that most of us accept that highly trained and skilled professionals, and the services which they provide, come at a market rate.’