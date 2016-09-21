Isle of Man’s oldest resident celebrates 105th birthday

A woman from Lonan, thought to be the oldest person in the island, has celebrated her 105th birthday.

Elvira Clarke, who is currently living at Ellan Vannin Home at Kingswood Grove in Douglas, was born on September 18, 1911.

She marked her big day on Sunday with a party at the home where she received a visit from Lieutenant Governor Sir Richard Gozney.

She also received a birthday card from the Queen.

Asked to reveal what the secret of a long life is, Elvira said: ‘Plenty of fresh air and an occasional whiskey.’

A government spokesman said: ‘According to our records the lady celebrating her 105th birthday on Sunday will be the oldest person in the Isle of Man.

‘This is based on government information but there may well be people out there we are not aware of.’

Elvira, who is known as Elvie, was born in Lonan and went to school in Onchan. She has always lived in the island.

She is the eldest of five children, having two brothers and two sisters, born to William and Isabella Cowin.

Her father was a farmworker and, soon after she was born, he obtained a position at Bibaloe Farm on the outskirts of Onchan.

The family remained there for eight years before moving to Ronaldsway Farm and then, three years later, to Ellerslie Farm in Crosby.

Elvira has been married twice but has no children.

She worked as a housemaid at A B Crookalls in Douglas until she married Harry Corrin in 1947 and set up home at Rose Cottage in Greeba where she lived for 62 years.

She said: ‘My main hobbies were cycling and gardening. I used to ride my bike everywhere.’

Harry died in 1960 and 10 years later Elvira married Harold Clarke. Harold died in 1984.

Her younger sister Marion lived with her at Rose Cottage for 23 years until her death in 2008.

In 2009 Elvira moved to Fuchsia Court in Governor’s Hill in Douglas.

She has been living at Ellan Vannin Home for just over a year.

Government records say that there are currently 11 people known in the island to be aged 100-years-old or more.

Do you know anyone on the island older than Elvira? If so, get in touch with our newsdesk by calling 695697 or by emailing newsdesk@newsiom.co.im