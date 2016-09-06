Isle of Man Steam Railway service back on track as derailment is investigated

The precise cause of an accident, which saw one of the island’s historic steam locomotives derailed, is being investigated, but a cause has not yet been confirmed.

Isle of Man director of public transport Ian Longworth declined to comment further on the accident until an accident report is complete.

Rail services were disrupted when the locomotive derailed just outside Castletown station at around 2.30pm on Friday afternoon.

Passengers who were on the train were taken to their destination using a replacement bus service and workmen from the Department of Infrastructure inspected the line on Saturday to assess the possible cause of the accident.

Mr Longworth did not wish to comment on the accident but said normal service resumed the day after, on Saturday and as far as he was aware there had been no injuries as a result.

No official statement about the accident was released, but it was believed the locomotive might have jumped one of the points sections as it approached Castletown.

A statement released on Twitter said a replacement bus service would operate on Friday in place of the 5.45pm commuter train to Port Erin and the 7.15pm service from Port Erin to Douglas.

Morning services were also cancelled on Saturday between Douglas and Port Erin, once again replaced by an alternative bus service.

The normal steam railway service resumed later on during Saturday.

In March a tram on the Snaefell Mountain Railway was derailed and destroyed after running down hill from the summit. No passengers were on board at the time.