Isle of Man TT visitor numbers remain same as 2015

This year’s TT races in June brought a £4.1 million benefit to the island’s exchequer, according to government figures just released.

The figures are extrapolated from the annual visitor survey conducted by the Department of Economic Development.

However, the survey also found visitor numbers for 2016 had not increased on the 2015 figure.

Overall, the survey found 42,000 visitors stayed for an average of 6.6 nights and spent £738 on their trip.

Economic Development Minister Laurence Skelly said the TT brought huge economic benefit to the island’s residents.

‘The figures this year show a trend towards a more balanced distribution of visitors across the event,’ he said.

Mr Skelly added he thought comparable visitor numbers to the previous year showed the event had further potential and that transport challenges had been overcome.

He said the results supported a strategy to make the TT into a bigger event and he was confident the new contract with promoters Vision Nine would help to achieve this.

‘I am confident that the decision to maintain the department’s responsibility for TT2017, before handing over to Vision Nine, will be in the best interests of the Island in the long term,’ he said.

Earlier this year, the government appointed promotions company Vision Nine to take over the marketing of the TT from 2017. But it announced last month that Vision Nine would now only take over responsibility for the event a year later in 2018. It cited problems in finalising the precise contractual details as the cause of the delay.

The TT visitors’ combined expenditure this year amounted to £31.3 million. This represents a contribution to the Manx national income of £22.5 million.

According to the survey there was a mixture of both regular TT visitors and first-timers. Data suggested that as many as 26 per cent had not visited the TT previously, whereas 22 per cent had also visited the island for other motorsport events such as the Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT events in August or the Southern 100 in July.

Visitor numbers peaked on Sunday June 5, the start of race week, at just over 26,000.

Perhaps due partly to the increasing television coverage of the event by North One, the TT also saw an increase in overseas visitors. While the majority, 86.6 per cent, of people still come from the UK or Ireland, 9.4 per cent of visitors this year came from Europe and four per cent came from even further afield.