islexpo will be back this year

ISLEXPO, a conference launched in 2016 to support innovation and entrepreneurialism in the Isle of Man, will be returning this year.

The free two day event will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, May 24 and 25.

It all takes place at the Villa Marina, Douglas, and will be closed by a gala dinner.

Building on the success of the last event, ISLEXPO 2017 will be evolving from 2016 with a stronger focus on accelerating business growth in the island.

Organisers are promising the slightly extended conference format will feature inspirational speakers, lively panels and an increased number of workshops for growing businesses as well as more interactive delegate content.

Economic Development Minister Laurence Skelly MHK said: ‘I am delighted that the Department will once again be hosting ISLEXPO.

‘ISLEXPO 2016 saw 1,000 delegates descend on the Villa Marina for a day of fascinating talks and practical business advice, with a number of funding applications received on the day too.

‘The Department of Economic Development and our partners are building on the momentum of last year’s event with an enhanced format for ISLEXPO 2017.

‘I would like to thank everyone who supported the inaugural ISLEXPO in 2016 and would encourage anyone who missed out, to register their interest in this unique event.

‘Whether you’re just starting up or an established business looking for opportunities for growth and development, ISLEXPO 2017 has something for you.

‘We are also expanding our local focus, with an increased presence from the island’s food and drink industry and more opportunities for different emerging sectors to join in the action.

‘We are now reaching out to potential sponsors for the 2017 event and I’m pleased to see the return of local businesses who previously invested in the event and some great names joining ISLEXPO this year.

‘We will be announcing speakers, workshops and panel line-ups over the next few months.’

Following feedback from sponsors and delegates, this year the conference will be split over two days allowing us to grow the programme and offer a wider range of opportunities for local businesses and visiting delegates.

Hosted by the Department of Economic Development, ISLEXPO 2017 will be co-ordinated by local events and marketing consultants Revel.

For sponsor information visit www.islexpo.com

Full registration for the conference will open next month.