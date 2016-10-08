IT courses available at new campus

An open day is to be held at the University College Isle of Man’s new IT and education campus at The Nunnery on Wednesday.

The campus is run by the University College Isle of Man (UCM) and International Centre for Technology Ltd (ICT), a private company that bought The Nunnery site last year.

ICT is developing a hub that will promote technology and enterprise skills, with UCM initially offering degree courses in computer science, business management, marketing and event management, finance and accounting and, from next year, an MSc in computer science and a BSc in cybersecurity.

The open day starts at 2.30pm and is open to all.

The event includes an address from Mark Gerhard of Playfusion, who will describe the importance to the economy of education, creativity and ‘human capacity’ in IT.

Lecturers from UCM and employers including Playfusion, Microgaming, Manx Telecom, KPMG, Continent8, Derivco and Home Strategic, will be there to speak about employment opportunities for graduates.

Jo Pretty, principal of the UCM, said: ‘It’s essential we prepare our students with the skills they need to be contributors to the island’s growing and diversifying economy.

‘We also wish to offer a growing range of degree level qualifications to students who wish to complete their higher education in the island.

‘The IT and e-business sectors require highly skilled and enterprising graduates. Our partnership with ICT means students will be at the heart of the entrepreneurial hub being established at The Nunnery, will forge valuable connections with employers and will participate in “real” research projects that will prepare them for the workplace.’

Phillip Vermeulen from ICT said: ‘The Isle of Man has world-leading IT infrastructure and e-business now represents 25 per cent of the island’s GDP.

‘By launching the IT and education campus, we are directly nurturing the continued growth of the sector and developing its future workforce.

‘ICT has ambitions to expand The Nunnery site into a technology park where IT businesses can locate, enabling students based there site to gain valuable real world experience and give IT companies access to an enviable talent pool.’