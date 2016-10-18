It’ll soon be easier to drive from Heysham

Travelling out of Heysham by road is to get easier soon.

Steam Packet passengers will find a new route with the imminent completion of the new ‘Bay Gateway’ fast link between Heysham Port and the M6 motorway.

The Heysham link road, known as the Bay Gateway, pictured under construction

Coming from Heysham, traffic will continue to use the fast single carriageway, opened in 1994.

The new three-mile section begins at the A589, where the roundabout has been replaced by traffic-signals.

The new two-lane road passes over the main line railway to a roundabout with short connection to the A6. The dual carriageway continues eastwards under the A6 to another roundabout, which marks the start of the remodelled M6 junction 34, including a new bridge over the River Lune.

Opened over 50 years ago, the M6 Lancaster by-pass was one of the earliest motorways, with relatively short slip roads, which had become inadequate for today’s traffic flows.

The presence of the River Lune is a constraint, but the civil engineers have designed a layout with longer slip roads, which will be easier to use.

Freight and passenger vehicles should benefit from shorter distances and reduced journey times. A further advantage should be fewer traffic jams.

Island based TravelWatch believes that motorists would soon adapt to using the new fast link, and trusts that the plan will assist those without an updated GPS system.

The watchdog asked the following questions:

Will the new link to the M6 encourage a growth in ferry traffic, and also a switch from Liverpool?

Does the Government’s recent survey on the future of the ferry service require updating, as it failed to mention the benefits of the new Heysham link road or the ‘eviction’ from Liverpool Pier Head?