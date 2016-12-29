It may be all change for town transport

The Ramsey Transport Interchange scheme, rejected by planners in 2012, is being resurrected.

The Department of Infrastructure is reviewing the scheme, which would see the demise of the current bus station and centralisation of bus and tram facilities on the Plaza/MER Station site.

The department has asked Ramsey Commissioners if they are still supportive of the scheme, in principle, and the necessary land transfers.

The original application was considered by a planning inspector who was largely supportive of the scheme, but critical of proposals for works to the area of track to the rear of the houses on Waterloo Road. The Department is now considering submitting a fresh application, replicating those elements of the earlier scheme which were supported and omitting those parts which were criticised.

The matter was discussed by the commissioners and while some had reservations in relation to the design and traffic management aspects, the majority was in favour of supporting the scheme, with only Julia Wedgwood and Wilf Young voting against.

l The group behind the proposal to build a community sports hall on Mooragh Estate is to submit a new application, this time locating the facility on a commissioners-owned area below the ‘brooghs’, to the north of the BMX track.

An initial application in 2014, siting the sports hall between the Park Hotel and the Rugby Club, was refused on grounds that it would create a negative visual impact.

Ramsey Commissioners expressed enthusiastic support for the scheme, which has been inspired by the Tommy Clucas Community Sports Hall, built by public subscription in Peel. The board also agreed to the land at the foot of the ‘brooghs’ being used for this purpose – subject to planning approval.