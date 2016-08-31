It’s all here in black and white

An exhibition of black and white art is to be held next month.

It will take place at the Isle Gallery in Tynwald Mills, St John’s.

The exhibition features a selection from some of the island’s photographers and artists, and is an exploration of art and print using the monochrome palette.

According to the organisers Artreach Studios: ‘The exhibition seeks to create a dialogue between the artists, working with different visual cues both natural and man-made, connected through a selective range of tones artwork and images limited in colour.

‘Black and white photography has been loved and faithfully served by many photographers around the world. There have been artists who exclusively take black and white photographs and stubbornly do not shoot in colour, believing that the magic of a picture is better depicted in black and white and supporting the idea that the absence of colour provokes imagination to create its own magnificent pictures.’

The spokesman added: ‘The artwork on display sheds light on the technical innovation with printmaking, photography, drawing and painting and the linkages across various media.

‘The artworks are diverse in style and subject with the recurrent use of black, white, and gray and demonstrates how the artists continuously investigate and invent in austere monochromatic tones. ‘

Photographer Simon Park said: ‘My personal work is in black and white. Apart from the control it gives me at all stages of picture creation, it immediately protects against the preconceptions which are formed by a colour image. As a result I am more able to fulfil my desire to present a personal alter reality of the subject.’

Mark Boyd will exhibit some of his deeply personal artwork, describing them as ‘pieces captured shortly after the passing of my wonderful wife.’

He added: ‘It was a tragically sad time. A time filled with longing, missing and self pity. I could often be found sitting watching the sea gazing... dreaming....what if.

‘When the storm came I wanted to capture images that not only depicted the raw power and strength of mother nature, but the strength of our own emotions and how easily we can be ‘‘moved’’ through what we see. A simple image captured during a split second in time can be enough to move us to tears. Especially when it is brought to our attention of the image was born.’

Vici Blackburn has always been fascinated with the way our minds layer facts and memories to create remnants of a narrative that may or may not be true.

It is this dream-like quality she hopes to capture and explores this with her ceramic pieces. Juan Moore will include pen and ink drawings, Shelby Sandyford - Sykes explores the monotype through the ‘lines of destiny’ and mixed media colllage abstract landscapes by Kate Jerry.

Other artists exhibiting include, Colette Gambell and Phil Kneen.

‘Black&White - Contemporary Art and Print’ opens to the public on Friday, September 2, until September 25.

There will be a ‘meet the artist event’ on Sunday, September 4.

For more information see their website www.artreachiom.com

The Isle of Man Arts Council is sponsoring the installation of exhibitions by Artreach Studios at the Isle Gallery.