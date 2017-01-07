It’s time to register your child for school

Parents of children turning five in the academic year 2017/18 must register with a school well in advance.

The Department of Education and Children this week issued a reminder about they issue.

Pupils are admitted to schools’ reception classes at the beginning of the academic year in which they reach their fifth birthday.

The DEC says that it needs the information in order to help schools allocate staff and plan resources so parents are required to register their child with a school as soon as possible.

Catchment areas exist for schools.

They can be searched by visiting www.gov.im, clicking on the green ‘maps’ button, inputting a postcode and scrolling down to the precise address, then clicking on local information and searching under schools. Alternatively, contact the Department of Education and Children on 685820 or email admin@doe.gov.im

Andrew Shipley, manager of legal and administrative services, said: ‘Parents of children who are five on or after September 1 2017 should contact the relevant school as soon as possible to register their child for the start of the academic year 2017/18, which begins on Wednesday, September 6.’