Jacksons gig claims lead to suspension of Villa Marina manager

The general manager of the Villa Marina and Gaiety has been suspended while allegations concerning the staging of a loss-making music festival are investigated.

Those allegations have been made by Lee O’Hanlon, chief executive of private music promoter tinyCOW.

The Department of Economic Development says that all claims are being taken seriously and will be investigated thoroughly.

Villa-Gaiety general manager Dawn Maddrell has been suspended while an external investigation is carried out.

Mr O’Hanlon and his company are involved in a legal dispute over the Tom Jones concert in Noble’s Park this summer. But his most serious allegation, involving claims of collusion to prevent details of losses being disclosed, concern an earlier gig, by 1970s music legends The Jacksons, which was booked by tinyCOW and staged at the Villa in September 2014.

The event had been billed as ‘the party of the summer’ but poor tickets sales and a clash with the spectator stage of Rally Isle of Man meant that show had to be moved inside from the Villa Marina Gardens to the Royal Hall.

The following month, Economic Development Minister Laurence Skelly - who was not in that post when The Jacksons were signed - told Tynwald there had been a ‘disappointing response’ to the concert but he could not say whether it had made a loss due to confidentiality agreement with the promoter.

But Mr O’Hanlon says the gig lost £100,000 and he has provided the Examiner with a copy of an email chain between him and Ms Maddrell which purports to show that a confidentiality agreement was only created six weeks after The Jacksons performed.

In an email dated October 27 2014, Ms Maddrell says the department is looking for a ‘damn good reason’- one that ‘will hold water’ - why the losses of the concert should not be revealed.

Mr O’Hanlon replies that he can issue a contract ‘dated pre-event’ that states that fees, commissions, profit and losses for shows booked by tinyCOW cannot be revealed.

The next day Ms Maddrell emailed back: ‘Thought you would like to know the T&C did the trick. Hopefully this will be the end to the matter!!!’

But the DED insist the original contract was not amended and that they have an email from Mr O’Hanlon confirming that terms and conditions, including a confidentiality clause, were provided before the show and others apparently showing that he refused to waive that confidentiality clause.

However, an external investigation is being carried out into whether the terms and conditions were in force and whether there was any collusion to prevent financial information being published.

In other allegations, Mr O’Hanlon claims the DED failed to comply with financial regulations over the booking of Tom Jones.

Again, the DED denies this, insisting Treasury approval had been secured.

But Mr O’Hanlon told the Examiner: ‘The position of DED has become untenable. They refuse to discuss the matter with me insisting everything goes through the Attorney General’s chambers.

‘In my opinion, they are doing this because they know they are in the wrong.’

In a full statement responding to the allegations, the DED said: ‘The department remains in a financial dispute with tinyCOW relating to the Tom Jones concert.

‘The department offered to resolve the matter by mediation which tinyCOW initially accepted but then reversed its decision. The department has since repeated its offer of mediation as the best way to resolve this dispute fairly for both parties.

‘A number of allegations have been made directly to the department by tinyCOW chief executive Mr Lee O’Hanlon as well as via a social media page falsely claiming to be a “Newspaper, Douglas, Isle of Man”.

‘In the public interest the department wishes to respond to those allegations.

‘Firstly, it is alleged that the department failed to comply with government’s financial regulations in relation to the booking of Sir Tom Jones. This is untrue. Treasury, as is required by the financial regulations, gave approval to the department’s request. Secondly, it is alleged that The Jacksons contract was amended retrospectively.

‘The department can confirm that the original contract for The Jacksons event, signed by the then Minister for Economic Development John Shimmin in April 2014 with The Jacksons’ agent Marshall Arts Talent, was not amended subsequently. The concert took place in September 2014. Laurence Skelly became Minister for Economic Development in July 2014.

‘Separate from this contract, there was an arrangement with the booking agent for the event, namely tinyCOW. The booking agent provides terms and conditions relating to such events, including the confidentiality of any related financial information which is common practice in this industry.

‘The department is in possession of an email from Mr O’Hanlon stating that the agent’s terms and conditions were provided prior to the event. The department is also in possession of emails from Mr O’Hanlon refusing to waive the clause relating to the confidentiality of the event’s financial information.

‘Postings on social media in the last few days indicate Mr O’Hanlon is now claiming that his email to the department dated 27 October 2014 stating that the terms and conditions were provided prior to the Jacksons event was untrue.

‘These postings also indicate Mr O’Hanlon is claiming he colluded with a member of staff within the Villa Gaiety to prevent financial information being published.

‘Due to the seriousness of this allegation and the extent of further allegations emanating from Mr O’Hanlon, the department has commenced a number of internal investigations as well as an external investigation to ensure complete independence and so retain the public trust.

‘As part of the ongoing investigations, the department can confirm that an officer has been suspended and all relevant authorities have been contacted.’ The department said it will release further statements once the investigations are concluded.

Its statement adds: ‘The department notes with concern the growing trend for serious allegations to be made anonymously often via social media against named individuals within government including members of staff with little if any evidence provided.

The department has a duty of care to its staff and will consider all of the options available to protect the public interest and staff welfare.’

