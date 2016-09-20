Jail sentence for drugs courier

A drugs courier who brought just over 15 kilos of cannabis into the island has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Alex Charles Conner, of Wimborne Road, Huyton in Liverpool brought cannabis bush and cannabis resin worth more than £157,000 to the island hidden in a secret panel under the floor of a Vauxhall Combi van on June 17.

But the 51-year-old was intercepted at the ferry terminal and arrested. He admitted two offences of bringing a class B drug to the Isle of Man and two of possessing the drugs with intent to supply.

The court heard he was under pressure to do it because his son was in trouble over a drugs debt and had been threatened with death.

Sentencing Conner, Deemster Alastair Montgomerie noted the defendant’s lack of previous convictions and the fact that he was a carer for his wife.

In addition to the prison sentence, Conner was banned from coming to the Isle of Man for five years, a forfeiture and destruction order was made for the drugs and the Vauxhall van it to be sold with the proceeds going to the Isle of Man government.

