Jailed after missing probation meetings

A 29-year-old Douglas man has been jailed for eight weeks for breaching his probation terms.

Christopher John Crellin, of Laburnum Avenue, was put on 12 months probation in May after he took a car without permission, while he was still a learner driver, and crashed it into banking near Archallagan.

The car had been loaned to Crellin’s girlfriend by her brother.

Crellin took the keys after he heard two friends arguing outside their house in Laxey on February 19.

He agreed to drive them to Foxdale but when a full scale fight broke out in the car, he lost control and crashed, hitting the banking and puncturing a tyre.

Forced to abandon the car, Crellin walked back towards Douglas and the first his girlfriend knew about the incident was when he appeared back home, visibly upset, at 9am.

The woman contacted her brother and the matter was reported to police.

Crellin pleaded guilty to a taking without consent charge as well as driving with no insurance and a licence offence.

A 12 month probation order was imposed as a direct alternative to 12 weeks’ custody.

Crellin was then jailed for 12 weeks after he headbutted a bus driver in June.

He had been drinking at a christening and was getting a bus home when he started annoying passengers.

He was asked to get off the bus by the driver but responded by butting him, causing injuries to his eye and cheekbone, before leaving the area.

Crellin then handed himself in to police after seeing reports of the incident on social media.

During his latest court appearance Crellin admitted that he had breached the probation order imposed in May by not attending three meetings.

Defending Crellin in court advocate Pamela Pringle said: ‘My client is very keen to continue with probation. There has been a blip. The order was going well until his imprisonment. He wants to get back on track. He was sick when he didn’t attend the meetings.’

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said: ‘You were fully aware the order was a direct alternative to custody.’