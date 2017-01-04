Jailed for Christmas after bail breach

A woman from Castletown ended up spending Christmas behind bars after breaching her bail conditions for a second time.

Sonia Nicola Beck, of Rheast Barrule, had been bailed by an earlier court after denying three charges and is due to reappear on January 31 for a pre-trial review.

The court heard it had been a spur-of-the-moment lapse after bumping into an old friend unexpectedly just before Christmas.

The pair had chatted, she had become upset and ended up having a drink,

For the prosecution, James Robinson said he had reviewed the case and although it was Back’s second bail breach he did not object to bail being granted again.

‘She would have spent the Christmas period on remand and would have had some time for reflection,’ he said at the court, which sat on Thursday.

‘We are heading towards New Year and temptation is going to be put before her again so perhaps a stern judicial warning from the bench about what would happen if she breached the bail conditions again would be appropriate.’

Beck’s advocate David Clegg said his client would not object to an additional bail condition prohibiting her from drinking in public.

‘I have discussed with her the fact that it is the New Year weekend,’ he said.

‘And she does already have plans that do not involve going out.’

He told the court Beck’s partner was currently living off-island.

‘They are going to spend New Year’s Eve “together” via Skype, that’s her plan for that evening. This has been a salutory warning for her,’ he said.

‘On the day in question she was collecting her benefits when she bumped into an old friend and broke down in tears. That person invited her to come and have a drink and tell her what was wrong. It was a stupid mistake but it was a shoulder to cry on. By the time the police arrived, she was not on licensed premises but in the coffee shop.’

Mr Clegg said given Beck’s admissions and the five days she had spent in custody over Christmas, the court could rest assured there would be no repeat performance were she to be granted bail again.

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes noted the 38-year-old had now breached bail conditions twice and in addition proceedings had been delayed after she failed to instruct an advocate in time.

‘Your advocate says matters are becoming serious but matters have always been serious,’ she told her.

However, she said it was appropriate to grant bail. Beck will reappear on January 31. She was advised to speak to an advocate in advance. In the meantime, she is subject to a £500 recognisance, must live at her home address, must not enter licensed premises, buy alcohol or drink in public. She must not contact certain named people or leave the Isle of Man without the court’s permission.