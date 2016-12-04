Jailed for throwing rocks at police cars

A yob who hurled rocks at police vans and cars as they were parked outside Castletown police station was already subject to a suspended prison sentence at the time.

Christopher David Lunt, of Malew Street in Castletown, did damage totalling £1,295, plus VAT to two cars, a Ford Fiesta and a Ford Focus, and two Transit vans at tea time as they were parked outside the police station.

Lunt, who said he ‘just hated the police’, was arrested nearby soon after.

Hazel Carroon, for the prosecution, said the vehicles had to be taken out of service for eight days for repairs.

Police calculated the cost of the vehicles being out of service was £720 per day per vehicle, she said.

Defending the 22-year-old, Deborah Myerscough said he had been drinking.

She added: ‘He is only 22 and he has pleaded guilty, as well as making frank admissions to the police.’

She told the court the defendant had experienced a difficult childhood, had some health problems and some problems with alcohol.

When he was much younger, she said he had spent time living on the streets.

He had been offence free for the past seven months, which may not sound impressive, but for Lunt was a ‘very significant’ achievement, she said.

The court heard Lunt had been stressed by a number of personal issues, including his accommodation, and suffered from anxiety.

Sentencing him, Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes noted that Lunt had a difficult youth but had acquired no convictions until he was 19 years old.

‘This was wanton damage,’ she said.

He received four months’ custody for criminal damage, no penalty for using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, all on October 20, plus 35 days in lieu of unpaid fines.