Jimmy celebrates first 103 years

A Peel man has celebrated his 103rd birthday at the Corrin Memorial Home with a visit from Lieutenant Governor Sir Richard Gozney.

Jimmy Lorne Clague was born in Toronto in Canada but grew up in the Isle of Man in a cottage in Regaby.

He worked in a convalescence home near Ramsey as a cleaner where he met his future wife, Kitty, who was a nurse there.

As Kitty lived in Peel, Jimmy would cycle 15 miles to meet her. The couple would also enjoy walks on Ramsey beach together and go to a dance hall in Ramsey.

Jimmy and Kitty married, living at St German’s Place and Glenfaba Road in Peel, where they had two children, Paul and Lorna.

He worked at the Brickworks in Peel and later for the forestry board, where he was employed for 24 years.

One of his greatest loves is wine and he was a prominent member of the Peel Wine Circle for many years.

Jimmy served in both world wars in a range of locations including Malta, India and Germany.

He was a guard at the Khyber Pass, between India and Pakistan, where he says it was a challenge to make it from the mess tent to quarters with a plate of food while trying to protect it from the ‘flying dogs’ (large bats).

Jimmy cannot fully extend his left arm due to shrapnel being embedded in his elbow during a bombing.

He moved to the Corrin Home in 2003 with Kitty who sadly passed away earlier this year.

He attributes his long life to hard work and keeping on the go.