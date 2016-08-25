Jimmy’s art on the street

Artist Jimmy Duggan is painting a mural outside Douglas’s Market Hall, on the James Street gable-end of coffee house Spill The Beans as part of MakeMarket: A Creative Industries Takeover.

Jimmy, who is well known for the oversized portraits exhibited in ‘Transformer’ at the Isle Gallery last year and is just back from exhibiting at the UK’s largest street art festival, Upfest in Bristol, will be working on the mural for the rest of this week - weather permitting - and says he has already been delighted by the response this as yet untitled mural has elicited from those who have stopped to stare and talk.

He began the work on Monday and expects it to take him eight days to complete.