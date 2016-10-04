John ‘Dog’ Callister named as new Manx Bard

John 'Dog' Callister is named the new Manx Bard (Hannah Carter)

John ‘Dog’ Callister has been named as the new Manx Bard.

The new Bard was unveiled at Noa Bakehouse as part of Manx LitFest. ‘It’s a tremendous honour,’ he said.

John submitted three poems, including verse in Manx Gaelic, to clinch the honour. He is the third Manx Bard, and follows in the eminent footsteps of national poet TE Brown who was posthumously awarded the title in 2014. Stacey Astill was awarded the bardship last year. As Manx Bard John is planning to visit schools to encourage children to develop a passion for poetry.

