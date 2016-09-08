Johnny is honoured for brave rescue of young boy

A Douglas man who rescued a six-year-old boy from the sea last year has been recognised with an award for his bravery.

Johnny Glover, who is 24 and works for a builders’ merchant, has been honoured by the Royal Humane Society.

He was presented the award for his heroic and quick-thinking actions by Lieutenant Governor Sir Richard Gozney at a special ceremony at Government House in Onchan.

In July last year Johnny was enjoying Douglas carnival with his own children when a freak gust of wind carried a bouncy castle over the promenade railings and into the sea.

Two children were playing on the amusement at the time and although one managed to struggle to safety, the other, Liam Hansen from Onchan, was dumped in the water.

The 24-year-old bravely jumped into the sea and held Liam until they could be both pulled to safety.

Johnny, who was joined by his family at the award presentation, said he was delighted to receive an award.

Speaking at the time of the incident, he said his own son, then four, had been playing on the same attraction only moments earlier.

‘I don’t even remember running over, but the next thing I do remember is jumping in the water and holding on to this little lad.

‘I was still fully clothed so it was a bit of a struggle to keep us both afloat in the water. Then they threw us a life ring on a rope and pulled us out.’

‘I think the little boy was panicking a bit and he was asking about sharks in the water so I was able to reassure him,’ Johnny said.

Six-year-old Liam was taken to hospital for a check up but was later released none the worse for the experience.

After the event, Liam’s mother Clodagh Hansen thanked Johnny and said words cannot express how grateful she is.

Johnny also received a commendation from Chief Constable Gary Roberts and was nominated for an Isle of Man Newspapers Pride in Mann award, subsequently winning the local hero category.

He received his Pride in Mann award at a special presentation at the Claremont Hotel in Douglas.

The Royal Humane Society is a charity that grants awards for life-saving acts of bravery.

Awards may be granted to those who have put their own lives at risk to save or attempt to save someone else.

The society was founded in London in 1774 by two doctors and since then it has granted around 200,000 awards.