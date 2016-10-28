Join group to look at label for Manx food

People are invited to take part in focus groups to consider a food provenance label for the island.

The label would be used to indicate produce is grown, reared, caught and/or processed in the Isle of Man and/or contains mostly Manx ingredients.

Its creation forms part of the Food Matters strategy to grow the value of food and drink to the economy.

Andrew Lees, food business development manager for the island, said: ‘Consumers are faced with an array of produce when shopping and it’s hoped that the label will be instantly recognisable and will give them confidence that what they are buying is truly Manx,’ said Mr Lees.

‘Six months’ research has gone into draft designs for the label and we are now at a stage where we want to show them to producers and consumers to glean feedback.

‘We would like members of the public to participate in focus groups being held at NOA Bakehouse in Fort Street, Douglas, from 6pm on Monday 7th and Tuesday 8th November.

‘We are holding two sessions each evening and hope a wide cross-section of the community will take part.

‘The focus groups will consider the appearance and content of the label and help us refine it prior to us seeking wider opinion towards the end of the year and launching the label in 2017.’

Sessions will last around 45 minutes and refreshments will be provided. To register an interest in taking part, email food@gov.im by Monday, October 31 with your name, daytime telephone number and preferred date.

A focus group for producers is also planned.