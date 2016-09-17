Join wildlife roadshow

Manx Wildlife Trust’s Biodiversity Roadshow will come to an end next week.
The final stop on the tour will be at Ronaldsway airport. The Trust will be explaining the benefits of wildlife that surrounds us, why it’s important and about the diversity of eco systems in the island until September 23, There will be displays, leaflets, posters and animal cut-outs to take selfies with.
The roadshow has visited venues including Ramsey Town Hall, University College Isle of Man and the Harvey Briggs Onchan Library.
