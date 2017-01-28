Jon Richardson brings comedy show tour to Isle of Man

One of the funniest and most recognisable comedians in the UK is preparing for a run of shows in Douglas next month.

Jon Richardson is to perform two concerts at the Gaiety Theatre on Tuesday, February 21 and Wednesday 22.

He is currently touring the UK with his stand up show, which has the fairly self-deprecating title ‘Jon Richardson – Old Man’.

The title is a send up of the grumpy old man persona that the Lancashire-born comedian is often portrayed as having.

He is often accused of being middle-aged before his time, despite him being only a youthful 34 years old, and he is famously fussy and particular about many things.

So he has decided to do what most old, bitter men do, and that is to complain about things endlessly, and offer no solutions.

This stand up show will see him take a look at the world through an exasperated man’s eyes and ask the question of why, in this day and age of the vote to leave Europe, and the improbable rise of Donald Trump, is it that so few people can load a dishwasher properly?

This is the first comedy tour Jon has embarked on since his last outing, in 2014, with his hit comedy show ‘Nidiot’.

Since then his profile has rocketed, with him taking part in many high profile TV shows.

Since taking over from fellow funnyman Jason Manford as team captain in 2011 for the TV Celebrity panel show ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats’, Jon has become a mainstay of the comedy game show genre.

He has appeared on several, including ‘Nevermind the Buzzcocks’ and ‘Have I Got News For You’.

However, it was when he took on the role of team captain, when Channel merged the formats of ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats’ with ‘Countdown’ that Jon cemented his place in the higher echelons of the comedy personalities.

His perfectionism and his particular attention to detail played against his self-deprecating sense of humour, with host Jimmy Carr and rival team captain Sean Locke regularly ribbing him on his lack of height.

He has been described as being one of the 10 funniest men in Britain, and Time Out magazine said that Jon is sublimely brilliant, and a comic on the verge of greatness.

You can be sure that you will be in for a night of brilliant, hilarious stand up from one of the best known faces on TV today.

Tickets are available from the Villa Marina box office, priced from £21, and are selling fast.