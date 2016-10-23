Joney joins Cruse to help bereaved kids

Joney Faragher has joined Cruse Bereavement Care Isle of Man to provide support to bereaved young children.

Her role sees her working with children up to the age of 11 and providing advice for family members and professionals caring for children

Joney is a qualified teacher and has a long background of working with youngsters, having worked previously in care settings, schools and charities Include and The Children’s Centre.

She undertook counselling skills training in 2008 and started providing bereavement support to adults as a volunteer with Cruse.

She said: ‘I have seen first-hand on too many occasions the damage that early trauma can cause when improperly addressed. This has given me a strong belief in the importance of supporting a child within their circumstances.’

Service co-ordinator Amanda Cafearo said: ‘We are delighted to have Joney in the team. She brings a varied skill set and amazing enthusiasm to this important role.

‘We look forward to further developing our service for bereaved children and young people, continuing to raise awareness and increase understanding of bereavement issues and ensuring all our community have access to the service.’

The charity offers support for bereaved adults, children and young people. The CruzKids project includes one to one support, CruzKids Social group, family days and an annual residential weekend.