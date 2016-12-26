Julia to learn innovative way of treating addiction

Student mental health nurse Julia Furner will be attending a course at the world’s most successful drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre as part of her studies.

Julia, aged 29, of Reayrt Ny Keylley, in Peel, will take part in an eight-day international workshop at San Patrignano in Rimini, Italy, from March 30.

San Patrignano is the largest recovery programme in the world that treats chronic drug, alcohol and gambling addiction and can accommodate 1,350 people at a time.

Its goal is full recovery and reintegration into society and the workplace.

‘This is a fantastic opportunity that I want to experience as a student,’ she said.

‘At a personal level, this course will deepen my knowledge of addiction, give me new skills and resources which I can utilise when working with affected patients.

‘My confidence in my ability to help others towards their recovery will increase which will benefit patients.

‘At a broader level, I can share all the resources I receive with other students and health professionals.’

Julia is in the final year of her mental health nursing degree at Keyll Darree and is excited about the prospect of qualifying next year.

She said: ‘San Patrignano’s recovery model is radically different to western standards.

‘They do not perceive addiction to be an illness: no pharmaceutical treatment for addiction is given.

‘Each resident is seen as a unique, exceptional individual – full of potential. Only the most motivated of individuals are accepted, and the majority recover.’

Job training, recreational activities and education are available to everyone there.

And everyone on the recovery programme must work full-time in an area they are allocated to.

Julia’s attendance on the course has been made possible thanks to the Henry Bloom Noble’s Health Care Trust, which has sponsored the course fees. And her travel expenses are being for by The Isle of Man Research Committee and Brightlife.

Julia is keen to hear from health professionals who have visited San Patrignano and any patients who have attended the centre and would be happy to share their recovery story.

Contact Julia by email on juliafurner1987@hotmail.com or call 258304/848505.