Julie Brew Memorial Walk in west of island this Sunday

The ninth Julie Brew Memorial Walk takes place in the west of the island on Sunday.

The 10-mile event is organised by the Western Athletic Club and held alongside the Western 10 Road Run.

It is held in memory of Julie, a popular Peel hairdresser and keen walker, who died suddenly in 2008 of a previously undetected heart condition.

Signing on takes place at the House of Manannan from 8am, with walkers getting under way at 9.15am and runners setting off at 10.15am.

This year all funds raised will be donated to Special Olympics Isle of Man and the Manx Diabetic Group.

For more information, and to download an entry form, visit westernac.org