Julie Edge well qualified to see how the wheels of government turn

In the latest instalment of the Isle of Man Examiner series of interviews with the new MHKs elected in September, Paul Speller talks to Onchan MHK Julie Edge about her Liberal Vannin membership, whether the village has a problem with unruly youths and how government departments can be better scrutinised

She is the new face of Liberal Vannin in Onchan.

Plain-speaking and already putting some civil service noses out of joint, Julie Edge appears to be set from the same mould as her party leader Kate Beecroft. At the very least, the Kate Beecroft of pre-ministerial days.

Ms Edge comes across as confident, down-to-earth and not a fan of unnecessary drama. In the soap opera of politics, she would be a Coronation Street character, rather than EastEnders.

Her time as a public sector worker sowed the seeds of her political interest and Liberal Vannin enabled her ambition to bloom.

‘The policies of Liberal Vannin are what I believe in,’ she says. ‘They are about fairness for everybody and I think, if you can see what is happening in the House of Keys, we are working as a team.’

In the previous administration, Onchan had two Liberal Vannin MHKs, even if one didn’t end his term that way.

So, is she going to be the new Peter Karran or the new Zac Hall?

‘I’m going to be Julie Edge.’

She answers the question with a smile.

‘I will challenge like Peter Karran. Before I ask any questions, I am sure I have got my facts correct.

‘This is my full-time career so, therefore, I am more on Peter Karran’s side.’

The dig at Zac Hall, whose perceived lack of action was the focus of much criticism, is clear.

The mischievous observer would suggest that Mr Karran was not immune from the accusation of not always checking his facts before tabling questions, but it becomes clear that particular reference is directed at many Tynwald members, past and present, who have been quick on the draw to fire off a question without always checking their gun is loaded with facts.

‘If people come to me with concerns I make sure the research is done before I ask the questions.

‘It is not fair to be just asking questions for the sake of it. I do not want to put additional workload on public servants who have to prepare the answers.’

Her relationship with public servants is going to be interesting. Her own career has given her an inside perspective on what it is like to be part of the government workforce.

She has had a high-profile campaign of questions highlighting her concern at the number of high-ranking civil servants who have retired, only to return shortly after to high-paid consultancy and contract positions.

She sees herself on the side of the rank and file worker.

‘People are going out of the service, particularly in one area of government, retiring on a Friday, returning on a Monday with either equal or higher salaries,’ she says.

‘There are huge morale issues in government because of bad practices and the policies that came through the last administration.’

She has had a long career in local government, statutory authorities – she was an administrator at the Manx Electricity Authority, but left nearly 20 years ago, long before the loans scandal – and central government, through education. Her last job was a school bursar.

An MBA from Henley Management College, dates back to her time at the MEA, and enabled her to step into a management role in education.

Ms Edge believes it leaves her well-qualified to understood how the wheels of government turn – plus what oil needs to be applied, and where, to make them turn more efficiently.

‘The lack of understanding of some excellent government policies and financial regulations that were not being adhered to in a number of areas concerned me,’ she says.

She advocates a board structure to add scrutiny to how government departments spend public money.

What she sees as the increasing power of chief executive officers at departments and the strength of the Chief Officers Group has had a negative impact.

At the moment, she says, only the minister can direct a chief officer. Department members do not have that power, unless they have delegated authority from the minister.

Boards performing a scrutiny role work for statutory authorities, she says, and could do the same for departments.

‘When I was in the MEA they had a board structure that meant the officers within the department were actually accountable to the board. So, we had professional lay persons who were scrutinising the finances, the IT, the engineering work. Because we had the lay people doing the scrutiny of the officers, I felt it protected the public purse.’

This, of course, pre-dates, the loans scandal. She says she believes the board structure changed after her time there, but the system she worked within is nearer to the template she has in mind for departments.

‘There are a lot of very experienced people living in the island or retired back to the island and, if they are willing to offer their services to the island to ensure that we don’t get the same mistakes or keeping hearing that lessons will be learned, I think that it is a way forward.’

The big issue in Onchan has been the allegations of unruly behaviour from an unspecified number of youths. When we meet, the matter has become a major deal on social media, but has yet to hit mainstream media headlines.

That has changed since, although last week police denied there was a hooligan problem and comparisons with a sink estate in Manchester have not gone down well – earning criticism on some of the same social media forums that were home to comments that may have led to the comparison in the first place.

‘I think social media is promoting it a lot more,’ says Ms Edge. ‘I have lived in Onchan for 44 years and I cannot say I have seen that behaviour myself.

‘I have not heard of anything that has been actually criminal. I think it is mischief that is going on. We need to work in partnership with the police and the commissioners to see if there is anything they can do.’

She advocates a constructive approach to encourage youngsters to understand how to behave in society, particularly when many of the issues amount to nuisance rather than crime.

‘I don’t want our young getting police records.’